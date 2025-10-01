Google Search Rolls Out Emoji Answer Box

Oct 1, 2025 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Angry Google Emoji

In June, Google began testing showing a new answer box for emoji related queries. So when you search for a specific type of emoji, Google will give you the emoji options that you can copy directly from the search results page instead of going to a third-party publisher site. Well, that seems fully live as of today.

Here are some examples of what it looks like, but it should work for you, it seems to now work across all browsers for me and also Brodie Clark on X:

Google Search Emoji Answer Box

Google Search Emoji Answer Box2

As Brodie wrote, "Brutal. Google has now rolled out emojis in search results for all emoji queries. Also, it shows by default in the top position above websites, so is even more impactful for those sites compared to the original test. "crying emoji" receives ~110K search p/mo in the US."

If you were running a site that gets traffic from Google for emoji queries, this is going to be a massive hit.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 1, 2025

Oct 1, 2025 - 10:00 am
Blog Administration

Programming Note: Offline Thursday For Yom Kippur 5786

Oct 1, 2025 - 9:25 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

October 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Oct 1, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

New Google Ads Message Assets Requirements

Oct 1, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Overviews With Sticky Citations As You Scroll

Oct 1, 2025 - 7:35 am
Google

Google AI Mode With More Visual Responses & Visual Fan-Out Technique

Oct 1, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Google Reflex Training
Next Story: Google's Elizabeth Reid Interviewed On AI, Search, Blue Links, SEO & More

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.