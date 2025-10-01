In June, Google began testing showing a new answer box for emoji related queries. So when you search for a specific type of emoji, Google will give you the emoji options that you can copy directly from the search results page instead of going to a third-party publisher site. Well, that seems fully live as of today.

Here are some examples of what it looks like, but it should work for you, it seems to now work across all browsers for me and also Brodie Clark on X:

Brutal. Google has now rolled out emojis in search results for all emoji queries. Also, it shows by default in the top position above websites, so is even more impactful for those sites compared to the original test. "crying emoji" receives ~110K search p/mo in the US 😭 https://t.co/DwSonJux9W pic.twitter.com/DwpxO9LLc7 — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) October 1, 2025

If you were running a site that gets traffic from Google for emoji queries, this is going to be a massive hit.

