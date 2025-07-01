Google has relaunched its Search Console Insights as a standalone tab and report within the main Google Search Console tool. Previously, Search Console Insights was its own sub-reporting tool and now, it is part of the main Search Console site.

Google wrote that Search Console Insights has been "integrated directly into the main Search Console interface, replacing the current standalone beta experience." I see this report now but Google said if you don't, don't worry, it is rolling out "over the coming weeks."

"The report offers a more cohesive experience, bringing valuable insights closer to the full suite of tools available in Search Console," Google added.

Google first rolled out Search Console Insights as a beta in June 2020 and then in June 2021 rolled it out to everyone. Then last December, Google removed the Google Analytics data from Search Console Insights.

Here is where the new tab is:

Here are some of the revised reports that "offers even more insights and a deeper integration with Search Console's Performance report. With this change, we aim to streamline your workflow, make it easier to find opportunities to improve your site's performance, and provide more ways to explore specific areas of interest," Google wrote:

The report is based on performance metrics from Google’s Web Search results, and organized into the following cards:

Clicks and impressions: How often your site was clicked by users and how many times it appeared in Search results during the selected period. Monitor how often your site appears in Search and how effectively your content leads to clicks.

Your content: How your content (pages/URLs) performed in Search during the selected period, categorized as top, trending up, and trending down. See which pages resonate most with your audience and identify opportunities to grow or improve your content.

Queries leading to your site: How different search terms (queries) that led to your site performed during the selected period, categorized as top, trending up, and trending down. See the exact search terms your audience uses to find your content and identify opportunities for new or improved content.

Top countries: The location of users who clicked your site in Search results during the selected period. This helps you understand your primary geographic audiences and how to better serve them with tailored content.

Additional traffic sources: Clicks your site received from sources other than Google's Web Search results. This could include Image search, Video search, News search, and Discover. These are distinct from your Google Web Search results. Learn how users are finding your content beyond traditional web search and how to optimize for these diverse platforms.

For more details, check out this help document.

Yea, all this time invested into these reports but they don't give us data on AI Overviews or AI Mode. :(

