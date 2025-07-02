Google announced the release of the June 2025 core update on June 30th at around 10:37 am ET. It seems as of July 2nd, we are starting to see the first signs of it actually starting to cause ranking volatility. It is early and I suspect you will all see this more visibly in the next day or so, but it does seem the core update ranking fluctuations have begun.

Most core updates are not felt the day it is announced but they are felt within the first few days. And most SEOs don't seem to be seeing the impact of this core update yet, but the tools are 100% picking up on it.

Glenn Gabe picked up on the changes early and posted on X, and some SEOs did notice some fluctuations. I'll sum it all up below.

Google said this core update will take three weeks to roll out, not the typical two weeks rollout timeframe. So again, if you are not seeing anything yet, you might soon. Plus, there are many seeing the volatility from the Saturday update - but that would not be related to this core update - so be careful when looking at your data.

So what are we seeing?

Google Tracking Tools On June 2025 Core Update

Some of the tools are already picking up on the core update volatility as of this morning. Not all of the tools but some. So if you are using any of these tools, you can probably dig into your specific site with that tool and see what volatility you are experiencing with your specific site.

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

SimilarWeb:

SERPstat:

Mozcast:

Sistrix:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Wincher:

Data For SEO:

Algoroo:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter on the June 2025 Core Update

Glenn Gabe spotted the ranking volatility early and posted about it on X - he wrote, "I'm seeing surges and drops beginning based on running the visibility reporting for ~4K sites across verticals this morning (and digging into the largest surges/drops). I am also seeing movement for several clients that I can already see changes in their reporting..."

He added:

I'm also seeing some sites bounce back with the update after dropping with the recent volatility I covered yesterday (and over the past few weeks). On that note, Google has been clear that core updates start when they announce the update and not prior to that. Anything prior would be something else they pushed, which they can do (including updating specific core systems). Personally, I think we might have seen a reviews update over the past week or so... I saw a number of sites previously impacted by reviews updates drop or surge. Back to the core update. I think we'll see much more movement by tomorrow and Friday. Stay tuned.

Here is what he shared:

Good Morning Google Land! This is the July 2nd edition of "Core Update Notes". It looks like the update is just starting to land... I'm seeing surges and drops beginning based on running the visibility reporting for ~4K sites across verticals this morning (and digging into the… — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 2, 2025

The forums and chatter are generally pretty slow but here is what I found on this site, on WebmasterWorld and on social media:

Traffic on one of my newest websites. The number of visits from Google speaks for itself. Google = Evil, lol

Today traffic is -30%. remaining traffic is 100% zombies. This must be 100% a serps quality update for poeple to find 100% what they are looking for.

My traffic continues its downward SLOPE trend day by day, slow and steady from 5k clicks before AIO (AIO stands for Artificial *Infringement* Overviews right?) to 500 ish, impressions and positions remain unchanged just the decouple in effect!

This update is really a total scam. On the first day it was rolled out, I noticed my SERP rankings (still have 2 weeks before my subscription ends) shows that I dropped for quite a number of keywords. The second day (yesterday), they went back to its position. Today, some of the keywords went up a bit... But none of them went to the first page at all. Then after I refresh to check the SERP rankings again, they're now all down again.

Since the start of the update traffic has died. News does not get visibility in either Discover or search. Something similar happened throughout June, but now it has become even worse!

Same, my website deleted from Discover and News. Traffic - 0.

I’m in the same boat: traffic has dropped on my sites. And then I find one of my articles copied 1:1 by Google’s AI search, which is a clear copyright violation. But as a small publisher, you know there’s nothing you can really do about it. I’m honestly fed up today ...

Many sites are up 40 to 50% compared to last week. — Mark (@kwebeman) July 2, 2025

MY WEBSITE RANKS GOES DOWN FROM FIRST PAGE TO SECOND PAGE AND THIRD PAGE — Sanket (@mastersanket) July 2, 2025

There's been a slight improvement in keyword rankings and website traffic 🤗🤗 It's a bit late to decide, but let's see if this positive trend continues over the next few days.



Yes, the HCU-hit site seems a bit positive, and the new site that was growing before the update is also doing well, but it's too early to say anything definitive. — Deepak Yadav (@deepaksgt) July 2, 2025

Yes, overall most sites seem to be up, but there's one that's showing a slight dip. — Param Chahal (@ParamChahals) July 2, 2025

Yes, overall most sites seem to be up, but there’s one that's showing a slight dip. — Param Chahal (@ParamChahals) July 2, 2025

But it is super early, and I suspect throughout today and by tomorrow, more of you should notice changes on some of the sites you manage.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and X.