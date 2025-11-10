Google Ads AI Max Underperforming Other Match Types

Nov 10, 2025 - 7:41 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ai Max

There have been a number of threads on LinkedIn over the past week about how poorly Google Ads AI Max is performing compared to other match types. The conversions or conversion value is greatly below other match types, in early tests, despite Google saying it should deliver 14% more.

A post by Xavier Mantica on LinkedIn said his AI Max campaigns are showing 90% higher cost per conversion than phrase match. He broke it down after 4 months of testing, saying AI Max lost in every category:

  • Exact match: $52.69 per conversion
  • Phrase match: $43.97 per conversion
  • Exact match (close variants): $61.65 per conversion
  • Phrase match (close variants): $97.67 per conversion
  • AI Max: $100.37 per conversion

Mike Ryan replied saying he "looked at over 250 campaigns and found it’s also the worst match type by the numbers." He shared this summary on LinkedIn:

Google Ads Ai Max Underperforming

Andrew Goodman replied saying:

Similar take here. I'll wait to be proven wrong by any credible case study (that doesn't involve just luck or a very poorly-run account getting a lift). I suspect that in a perfect world, if it were a credible project, some large enterprises might benefit because of the sheer power of learning at huge scale. Smaller data pools never get there.

Mark Shenouda replied saying:

Same here!

I am becoming more and more suspicious of the reps recommendations, i.e. pmax, Broadmatch, Demand Gen, Ai Max, etc.

The list never ends

There are tons of responses on his LinkedIn post, it is worth reading.

What are you all noticing?

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 10, 2025

Nov 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Copilot Gets AI Search With Better Links & Citations

Nov 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads AI Max Underperforming Other Match Types

Nov 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: SEO Advice On Using Two Different TLDs For Your Company

Nov 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Opal Tool Creates Optimized Content In Scalable Way - Seriously?

Nov 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Week Long Google Ads Invitation Access Bug Fixed

Nov 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google: SEO Advice On Using Two Different TLDs For Your Company
Next Story: Microsoft Copilot Gets AI Search With Better Links & Citations

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.