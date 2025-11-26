Google may have pushed out a Google search ranking update over the past couple of days. Although the chatter was somewhat quiet, it picked up today and some of the tools are also picking up on an update. I suspect the update and volatility started a couple of days ago, maybe on Monday, November 24th.

I noticed some limited signs over the past couple of days but held off on reporting it because I just covered an update story on November 20th and felt it was a continuation of that. But maybe it is not.

A lot of SEOs are noticing big ranking moves, changes to search referrals, traffic changes and conversion changes.

The last time we reported on Google ranking volatility was on November 20th and then November 12th and then before that with what I called the Movember update around November 8th and then the Halloween update and then between October 15th to 17th and then on October 7/8th and to be honest, there has been a lot less chatter since Google turned off the ability to see 100 results per page and the tools began to recalibrate. But that being said, SEOs can tell, outside of these tools, when there is a ranking adjustment and it seems there was a significant one around October 16th.

Of course, the biggest shopping day of the year is Friday, aka Black Friday. I hope you all land on the positive side of this volatility...

I am going to call this the Thanksgiving 2025 Google update because tomorrow is Thanksgiving...

So what are we seeing?

SEO Chatter

There is some chatter in the comments on this site and a bit on WebmasterWorld:

I think there's an update, started 2 days ago. Anyone noticing any shuffle?

Yes 100%! My traffic and everything is acting just like an update is going on, Some of the SEO tools are showing it as well. Surprised you haven't done a post about it yet Barry Schwartz.

Dramatic ranking changes, not using any tools. Just lower traffic, rankings and no conversions etc.

I'm seeing ranking changes for sure. Some good and some terrible.

Yes a lot of shuffling.

Same. Shuffle is started. No traffic totally. Discover shows old articles. Index is with delay.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing over the past couple of days:

Semrush:

Wincher:

Mozcast:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mangools:

Accuranker:

SimilarWeb:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

CognitiveSEO:

Algoroo:

Zutrix:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

So what do you see? Seems like it picked up a couple of days ago.

