Mark Williams-Cook gave an unbelievable presentation at SearchNorwich named Improving your SEO with conceptual models. Lucky for you and me, this presentation was posted on YouTube for us all to enjoy. It covers how Mark found an exploit in Google's end points and was able to extrapolate from that interesting data that aligns with the search API leak from earlier this year.

Danny Goodwin already wrote this up on Search Engine Land and I included the video and this article in my newsletter days ago, but it is really worth calling out in a story here.

In this presentation, Mark goes through signals such as site quality scores, YMYL flags, consensus flags, click age probability, short facts, bool, and so much more. He gained access to 2TB of data based on 90M queries, resulting in a large dataset of over 2,000 properties used by Google to classify queries and sites.

This video is worth watching fully.

