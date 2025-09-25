Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated After August Spam Update

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:51 am 20 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Logo Fire Rust

Over the past couple of days, especially since the Google August 2025 spam update officially completed, the Google search results have been rumbling. It is a bit hard to track due to the changes with the third-party rank checking tools, but there has been a lot of chatter within the SEO community over the past few days.

Like I said, a lot of people are reporting big ranking swings, with some saying their rankings are up, traffic is up, and the others saying the opposite. Also, people are complaining about indexing issues.

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the recent SEO chatter on WebmasterWorld and the comments on this site:

Is the spam update really over? Yesterday, I saw a massive drop in traffic on many websites, even though they survived the update quite well.

I’m seeing the same, even after the drop in Spam update - have been hit by another massive drop in traffic yesterday and today.

No idea what happened yesterday and the day before, probably just the usual drop when Google's systems settle down. Today things are back to normal. Otherwise, Tangor is right, short-term fluctuations don't mean anything.

Indexing delay 24 hours.

Very bad... All traffic from Discover is dead. After spam update...

One of my sites was actually benefiting from the spam update, with rankings increases and actual traffic increases, then it got crushed three days ago. Rankings are holding strong but traffic is down 75%. My guess is new AI overviews are to blame.

Two days completely dead. No traffic, only news portals on Discovery. Nothing else.

Insane shuffling is back on the menu.

When the SPAM update started, the traffic went down, but when this update ended, the traffic started going back to what it was before the update.

That is just some of the chatter.

Google Tracking Tools

I know the tools are probably still recalibrating but hey, here they are anyway:

Semrush:

Semrush

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Wincher:

Wincher

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Mozcast:

Mozcast

Mangools:

Mangools

Data For SEO:

Dataforseo

SERPstat:

Serpstat

Sistrix:

Sistrix

Algoroo:

Algoroo

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

Wireboard

So what are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 25, 2025

Sep 25, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated After August Spam Update

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Cloudflare Tries To Give Sites A Way To Block Google AI Overviews - Will It Work?

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Dishonest Pricing Practices Policy Updates

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Live No Longer Requires Labs Opt-In Within US

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google To Label Some Search Ads With "Not A Government Website"

Sep 25, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Cloudflare Tries To Give Sites A Way To Block Google AI Overviews - Will It Work?
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: September 25, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.