Over the past couple of days, especially since the Google August 2025 spam update officially completed, the Google search results have been rumbling. It is a bit hard to track due to the changes with the third-party rank checking tools, but there has been a lot of chatter within the SEO community over the past few days.

Like I said, a lot of people are reporting big ranking swings, with some saying their rankings are up, traffic is up, and the others saying the opposite. Also, people are complaining about indexing issues.

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the recent SEO chatter on WebmasterWorld and the comments on this site:

Is the spam update really over? Yesterday, I saw a massive drop in traffic on many websites, even though they survived the update quite well.

I’m seeing the same, even after the drop in Spam update - have been hit by another massive drop in traffic yesterday and today.

No idea what happened yesterday and the day before, probably just the usual drop when Google's systems settle down. Today things are back to normal. Otherwise, Tangor is right, short-term fluctuations don't mean anything.

Indexing delay 24 hours. Very bad... All traffic from Discover is dead. After spam update...

One of my sites was actually benefiting from the spam update, with rankings increases and actual traffic increases, then it got crushed three days ago. Rankings are holding strong but traffic is down 75%. My guess is new AI overviews are to blame.

Two days completely dead. No traffic, only news portals on Discovery. Nothing else.

Insane shuffling is back on the menu.

When the SPAM update started, the traffic went down, but when this update ended, the traffic started going back to what it was before the update.

That is just some of the chatter.

Google Tracking Tools

I know the tools are probably still recalibrating but hey, here they are anyway:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Wincher:

SimilarWeb:

Mozcast:

Mangools:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

Algoroo:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

So what are you all seeing?

