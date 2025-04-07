On Friday afternoon, Danny Goodwin covered a 170 or so page PDF that Search Engine Land received from an anonymous tip named "Preference Ranking Guidelines." It looks to me similar to the Google Quality Raters guidelines that continuously leaked until Google began publishing them for all to see.

But this is the Apple version...

Danny did not post this PDF, he just summarized it in great detail. The PDF he summarized is version 3.3 of the PDF, but there is an earlier version of this PDF available on the web, version 3.1 - it has been on the web for some time now.

Version 3.1 was released officially on September 23, 2024, version 3.2 was released internally on November 11, 2024 and version 3.3 was released internally on January 27, 2025. There were not huge changes between 3.1 and 3.2 and 3.3, based on what I am reading.

As Goodwin said, "It lays out the system used by human reviewers to score digital assistant replies. Responses are judged on categories such as truthfulness, harmfulness, conciseness, and overall user satisfaction. The process isn’t just about checking facts. It’s designed to ensure AI-generated responses are helpful, safe, and feel natural to users."

So if you want to see more, read Goodwin's story over here and or with what is available for download on the open web, version 3.1.

