Apple Intelligence Raters Guidelines Leaked

Apr 7, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Apple App Store

Apple Logo Code Algo

On Friday afternoon, Danny Goodwin covered a 170 or so page PDF that Search Engine Land received from an anonymous tip named "Preference Ranking Guidelines." It looks to me similar to the Google Quality Raters guidelines that continuously leaked until Google began publishing them for all to see.

But this is the Apple version...

Danny did not post this PDF, he just summarized it in great detail. The PDF he summarized is version 3.3 of the PDF, but there is an earlier version of this PDF available on the web, version 3.1 - it has been on the web for some time now.

Version 3.1 was released officially on September 23, 2024, version 3.2 was released internally on November 11, 2024 and version 3.3 was released internally on January 27, 2025. There were not huge changes between 3.1 and 3.2 and 3.3, based on what I am reading.

As Goodwin said, "It lays out the system used by human reviewers to score digital assistant replies. Responses are judged on categories such as truthfulness, harmfulness, conciseness, and overall user satisfaction. The process isn’t just about checking facts. It’s designed to ensure AI-generated responses are helpful, safe, and feel natural to users."

So if you want to see more, read Goodwin's story over here and or with what is available for download on the open web, version 3.1.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 8, 2025

Apr 8, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google AI Mode Gains Search With Image Multimodal Capabilities With Lens

Apr 8, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Things To Know Also Linking Back To More Search Results

Apr 8, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Blocked 240 Million Fake Reviews, 70 Million Edits, 12 Million Fake Listings In 2024

Apr 8, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Adds Clarifications To Its Suspension Policies

Apr 8, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Search With More AI Overviews

Apr 8, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Video Ads
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: April 7, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.