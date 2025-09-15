FTC Investigating Google Over Ad Pricing & Terms On Websites

Bloomberg reports that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating Google (and Amazon) on whether the companies misled advertisers by not properly disclosing the terms and pricing for ads on their websites.

The article says that it comes from sources familiar with the investigation and says the "focus on whether the companies properly disclosed the terms and pricing for ads."

This seems more focused on search ads listed on third-party websites, not necessarily AdSense ads but maybe AdSense for Search? The article wrote:

Google sells search ads via automated auctions that take place in less than a second after a user enters a query. Amazon also hosts real-time auctions that place ads within its listings, sometimes known as “sponsored listings” or “sponsored ads” that users see when they search for specific products.

The FTC is seeking details about Amazon’s auctions and whether it disclosed “reserve pricing” for some search ads — price floors that advertisers must meet before they can buy an ad, the people said. Separately, the FTC is examining practices by Google, including its internal pricing process and whether it increased the cost of ads in ways that weren’t disclosed to advertisers, the people said.

The investigations are ongoing, the people said, and show that scrutiny of some of the US’s largest companies continues under the Trump administration. Trump’s FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson has said scrutiny of the technology sector is his highest priority.

The FTC would not comment.

Forum discussion at X.

 

