Google Begins Rolling Out Discover On Desktop

May 19, 2025 - 7:51 am 4 by
Filed Under Google

Google Astronaut Desktop Computer Discover

Since the weekend, Google has started to roll out Google Discover on desktop in many countries and regions. I personally can trigger it in Google New Zealand and some other locations but I am not yet able to trigger it on Google.com in the United States.

We know Google will bring Discover to desktop soon, and I assumed it would be announced at Google I/O. And now with I/O just a day away, yea, it would make sense Google would step up testing it and even start to roll it out for some users fully. I mean, we've seen Google test Discover on desktop since 2023. But now we seem to be on the verge of a full rollout of Google Discover on desktop.

I spotted this later on Friday from Damien on X and I've been trying to trigger it all weekend. I was not able to see it until Sunday morning, so it does seem to be rolling out.

Here is a screenshot I took showing the Discover feed loading on Google's home page for me:

Google Discover Desktop Live

A couple of weeks ago, Google let you (for a brief period of time) see Discover desktop performance data and that was then pulled off. I suspect it will be come back with this rollout.

Anyway, this is a big deal for publishers and we will see if this helps publishers get more traffic from Google - something Google has not been giving publishers for a while.

Forum discussion at X.

There is a way to turn it off in settings, as per the comments below:

Google Discover Home Page Setting

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 19, 2025

May 19, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Begins Rolling Out Discover On Desktop

May 19, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Now Recommends Product's Brand Name In Title

May 19, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Sitemap Error For Some International 5 Character Subdomains

May 19, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Begins Migrating Off Country Specific ccTLDs

May 19, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Spending Bug With New Customer Acquisition Since May 15

May 19, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Merchant Center Now Recommends Product's Brand Name In Title
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: May 19, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.