Since the weekend, Google has started to roll out Google Discover on desktop in many countries and regions. I personally can trigger it in Google New Zealand and some other locations but I am not yet able to trigger it on Google.com in the United States.

We know Google will bring Discover to desktop soon, and I assumed it would be announced at Google I/O. And now with I/O just a day away, yea, it would make sense Google would step up testing it and even start to roll it out for some users fully. I mean, we've seen Google test Discover on desktop since 2023. But now we seem to be on the verge of a full rollout of Google Discover on desktop.

I spotted this later on Friday from Damien on X and I've been trying to trigger it all weekend. I was not able to see it until Sunday morning, so it does seem to be rolling out.

Here is a screenshot I took showing the Discover feed loading on Google's home page for me:

A couple of weeks ago, Google let you (for a brief period of time) see Discover desktop performance data and that was then pulled off. I suspect it will be come back with this rollout.

Anyway, this is a big deal for publishers and we will see if this helps publishers get more traffic from Google - something Google has not been giving publishers for a while.

ℹ️In this tweet, I show how to get Google Discover Desktop for everyone via the country of New Zealand.



This has been rolled out to everyone, unlike in the US or Australia, where it's only available on some Google accounts, so not all.



But there are also other, lesser-known… https://t.co/gnBUGtcJKy pic.twitter.com/yAbgdqJ6A3 — Damien (andell) (@AndellDam) May 16, 2025

