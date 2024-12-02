Today marks the 21st year anniversary of when I started this site, the Search Engine Roundtable. I was 23 years old when I started this site, compiling what the search community and search industry was talking about and for almost half of my life now, I've been still doing the same thing, day in and day out.
I've been writing about search, Google, Bing, SEO, PPC for now over two decades. More importantly, I've been doing it consistently every workday, several times per day, no matter how I feel, for 21 straight years. It still amazes me that I am still able to find several new topics to cover every single day at this site, no matter how niche and specialized our industry is. I mean, it shouldn't surprise me anymore, but sometimes it does but I think it is easy because we have so many people sharing their knowledge openly with their colleagues and competitors, so I have plenty of topics to cover here.
This past year, on January 1, 2024, we launched version 5 of the Search Engine Roundtable. We had some kinks early on but it seems to be doing well.
21 Years Of Passion:
21 years ago today, I started this site as a way to keep notes on what the search marketing community was talking about. A roundtable of discussions, if you will, between the smartest search marketing minds. Finding new tests and concepts that most have not yet seen. To bring those topics and findings to a larger number of search marketers. That passion and that mission have not changed.
I still continue to publish several stories here a day and on Search Engine Land. I still produce my weekly video recaps, please subscribe to the YouTube channel. While I paused the search vlog where I try to bring more attention to new and maybe old individuals in our community, I started an almost daily search news brief video named It's New with Crystal Carter, Mordy Oberstein and Greg Finn. I also publish these videos on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast player. Don't forget about the fun daily photos and big monthly Google webmaster reports. These are all aimed at saving you time while catching you up on new topics and making you smile at the same time.
If you want, you can read last year's recap - the 20th year anniversary of the Search Engine Roundtable as well.
Our Growth & Analytics:
I still find using GA4 confusing but based on what I am seeing, overall traffic and pageviews are up about 5% this past year compared to the past year. This is while search traffic to this site dropped almost 15%, yea, Google has not treated this site too well but it wasn't that this site was hit by some sort of algorithmic penalty like many have, it is just search doesn't seem to send as much traffic as it use to. Like I said, overall traffic is up about 5% even while organic search traffic took a beating.
So what is up so much when organic search died? Direct traffic is up 4%, social traffic was even (not up or down), email was up big with an 85% increase, referral was up 120%, video up 20%, and there was a big jump in "unassigned" traffic. So other channels are up a lot - thankfully.
Desktop traffic was 58%, mobile was 40% and tablet was 2% - these numbers seem to stay around the same level each year. Traffic from the US is up 20%, India up 10%, UK, Canada, Germany and France about the same. 35% of the readers are female and 65% are male, according to GA4.
There are now about 38,500 stories on this site; I wrote about 35,650, which is about 93% of them. I published just under 2,000 stories this year alone! We also had about 35,0000 comments posted this year on the published stories (that is about an 85% increase in the comments), so thank you for all who comment - I do read them all and do my best to deal with spam. If you count up all my stories, here, Search Engine Land and the old days at Search Engine Watch, I have now written over 45,000 (closer to 46,000) articles on search.
With YouTube, my channel - please subscribe has over 1,600 new subscribers (now at ~18,500 subscribers). There are over 6.8 million views on those videos, with over 78,000 hours of watch time. Oh, and I made just over $1,300 in YouTube ad revenue in the past year, which is $300 more than last year's revenue. However, if you watch, you will see I have video sponsors now - thank you, sponsors!
Most Important Stories In Past 12 Months:
This site has always been hyper focused on the Google search ranking algorithm updates and volatility, so there is a lot of that posted below. We had three core updates this year, the November 2024 core update, the August 2024 core update and the largest core update Google ever released (according to Google), the March 2024 core update. With the March core update, Google did away with the helpful content update, which continued to plaque many content creators over the past 12+ months (a whole section on that below) while Reddit got special treatment. We also had several other Google updates in 2024, including the June 2024 spam update, March 2024 spam update (and policy updates), the November 2023 reviews update finished within the past 12 months, a deepfakes update, a starkly different content update and other unconfirmed updates as listed below.
Google unleashed a ton of new spam policies, including the new site reputation abuse policy, which was recently updated to broaden the scope of that policy, it is still being enforced manually. We had Google executives and representatives go on record and be questioned about search quality issues, AI in Search, the helpful content issue and issues with content creators, it was a wild year.
Google launched AI Overviews, replacing SGE, and expanded it to 100+ countries. Early on, it had a lot of quality issues, but that was mostly (not fully) fixed. Google announced many Gemini improvements and upgrades. Google had many search bugs, with a weird teetering weekend ranking issue, plus tons of other ranking, serving and indexing bugs - all documented below.
Google had its massive search leak, which it eventually confirmed. Google responded to some of the DOJ leaks around Navboost and other topics. Google updated its search quality raters document and revised its SEO starter guide. Plus, I posted countless SEO topics and ad topics over the year.
Not to be outdone by Google, Bing launched its generative search experience, also launched deep search a couple of times, and made many improvements to Copilot over the year. OpenAI launched search in ChatGPT, and they also made countless improvements to ChatGPT. Apple finally launched Apple Intelligence and while the demos look impressive and integrate with other AI services, it has not been fully rolled out yet.
Google said it would eventually remove the disavow tool from Google Search Console, they removed the mobile friendly tool and usability report, and also removed the page experience report. Google Search Console recommendations is rolled out to few, plus a ton of other Search Console features and changes were made. Bing Webmaster Tools finally gained 16 months of data, while adding a number of new tools and features over the year.
Google dropped its continuous scroll feature, dropped the cache feature but added the Wayback Machine. Google added a web only link, replaced perspectives for forums, moved the results count, and finally got rid of the search notes feature. Google is doing a lot around DMA in European regions.
Google Ads began doing stuff with AI, including spotting ads in AI Overviews finally. Google updated its definition of top ads, while testing mixing ads and organic results as dynamic ad placement. Google is also test to delete ad data 11 years or older. Google also finished its roll out of the new ads interface. Microsoft Advertising also did AI in ads with Copilot in Microsoft Advertising. Microsoft Advertising also has a new interface and they also seem to be mixing ads and organic results.
On the local side, Google confirmed openness is a ranking factor. Google shut down Google Business Profile websites. Apple Maps launched a web interface, and so much more on the local side.
On the business end, Google was ruled a monopoly (big news) and it may lead to Google being broken up. Nick Fox replaced Prabhakar Raghavan as head of Google Search. Liz Read took the head of Search too (different role) with other leadership changes. Microsoft replaced its head of Search and Ads Mikhail Parakhin with Mustafa Suleyman.
Here are the top stories by category (I hope I have not missed some):
Google Core Updates:
- Google November 2024 Core Update Is Now Rolling Out - What We Know So Far
- Google November 2024 Core Update Movement - Slow But For Some Massive
- Google November 2024 Core Update Heats Up This Weekend
- Google November 2024 Core Update Heats Up Again At Tail End
- Thanksgiving & Google November 2024 Core Update
- Google August 2024 Core Update Rolling Out - Will Small Sites Rank Again?
- Google August 2024 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google March 2024 Core Update Rolling Out - It's A Big Core Update
- Google March 2024 Core Update Finished April 19th (A Week Ago)
- Google June 2024 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google June 2024 Spam Update Takes Target
- Google March 2024 Spam Update Finished Rolling Out
- Google March 2024 Spam Updates Rolling Out - Scaled Content, Expired Domain & Site Reputation Abuse
- Google Search Downgrading Rankings Of Content Starkly Different From Main Content
- Google November 2023 Reviews Update Completed After 29 Days
- Google Lowers Search Rankings Of Deepfake Porn Sites
- Google Explains Search Algorithm Updates Around Deepfakes
- Reminder: Google's Helpful Content Update Is No More - It's A Core Update
- Google: Search Ranking Update Coming Soon But HCU Victims May Not Recover
- Report: 22% Of Sites Hit By Google's Helpful Content Update Are Up 20%+
- Report: No Site Hit By The September Helpful Content Update Recovered Yet
- Some Sites Hit By Google Helpful Content Update Seeing Small Lifts
- Reports: Some Google August Core Update Gains Vanishing In Past 24 Hours
- Some Google Helpful Content Update Resurrections With August Core Update
- Google August Core Update Helpful Content Surge Charts
- Google: Wait Until The August Core Update Is Complete To See Effects
- Google: Sites Hit By The Old Helpful Content Update Can Recover & Grow
- Google: Sites Hit By Helpful Content Update Could See Improvements With Next Core Update If...
- Google Working On Surfacing More Content That Comes From The Heart
- Google Search Working To Surface Site When Site Name Is Referenced In Query
- Google's John Mueller On Recovering From Core Updates - Maybe You Had A Good Run...
- Google: You Decide What Old Content Is Helpful Or Not
- Google: We Want To Reward The Best Content No Matter Site Size
- More From Google On Helpful Content Update Recovery Time
- Google On Fixing A Few Pages To Recover From Helpful Content Update
- Google: You Can Recover From Helpful Content Damage With Next Core Update
- Election 2024 Google Search Ranking Update
- Halloween 2024 Google Search Ranking Update
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Again On October 26th & 27th & 23rd & 24th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues October 19th & 20th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Again Heats Up (October 15th)
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Rumbling Again October 10th
- Record-Breaking Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues Into October
- Google Search Ranking Volatility & Shuffles This Weekend
- Google Search Ranking Movement Heated, Volatility Continues 9/25
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Continue With Big Movement Again 9/18
- Google Search Ranking Increases During Core Update Wiped Out Post Update
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Still Heated A Week After Core Update
- Google Search Volatility Still Heated After August Core Update Rollout Completed
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Combusting Around August 14th & 15th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility August 9th and 10th (No HCU Progress)
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up After DOJ Monopoly Ruling
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Bursting At The Seams
- Ongoing Google Search Ranking Volatility For 2 Weeks
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility - July 23rd
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility - July 18th
- Tools Show July 9th Google Search Ranking Volatility But Chatter Limited
- July 4th Weekend Google Search Ranking Update & Volatility
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Over June 28th & 29th Weekend
- Google Father's Day Weekend Search Ranking Volatility
- June 8th Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility June 5th
- June 1st Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility
- Memorial Day Google Search Ranking Volatility
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Spike Around May 22
- Continued Heated Google Search Ranking Volatility Through May 16th
- Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Starting On May 9th
- Google Search Ranking Update Volatility Starting On May 3rd
- Deepening Google Core Ranking Volatility Hits Yesterday & Today
- Weekend Google Core Ranking Volatility Taxing Site Owners
- Early Signs: Google Search Ranking Update On February 28 & 29th
- Massive Volatility Reported - Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update?
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Hits On February 14 & 15 (Unconfirmed)
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Brewing February 7th and 8th
- A Google Search Ranking Update Brewing Around January 23rd & 24th?
- Mid-Week Google Search Algorithm Ranking Volatility January 9th & 10th
- Google Search Algorithmic Volatility Friday On January 5th & Saturday 6th
- Google Local Ranking Algorithm Update On January 4th (Unconfirmed)
- Google New Years Eve Search Algorithm Update
- Pre-Christmas Intense Google Algorithm Ranking Volatility
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility Holiday Surge
- Google Search Results Super Volatile Days After Reviews Update Completed
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update Winter Blast Continues
- I Interviewed Elizabeth Tucker, Googler Responsible For The March Core Update
- How Google Measures Search Quality - Interview With Elizabeth Tucker
- My Interview Of Google's Search Liaison On The August 2024 Core Update
- Another Interview With Google's Search Liaison: Big Brands, UGC Content, AI Overviews & Future
- Google's Sundar Pichai On AI Overviews Killing Web, Smaller Publishers & Search Console Data
- Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, Responds To Google Search Quality Issues
- Google Goes On Defensive On Its Search Quality & Forum Results Statements
- Google Responds To The Verge Mocking Its Search Rankings For Best Printer
- Google Explains Why It Shows Reddit & Forum Threads In Search So Often
- Google: Our Search Rankings Can Improve At Scale & System Level
- Google: Search Quality Improvements Coming In Near Future
- Google Reiterates: We Have Changes Coming To Deal With Search Spam
- Storm Coming: Next Confirmed Google Search Ranking Algorithm Coming Soon?
- Google: We Have Taken Action On Some Parasite SEO In Recent Update
- Google: We Have Taken Steps To Deal With Parasite SEO & More To Come
- Google Makes It Clear It Has Both Site Wide & Page Level Ranking Signals
- Google On Giving Prior Notice To Search Penalties
- Google Site Reputation Abuse Policy Now Includes First Party Involvement Or Content Oversight
- Google Will Fight Site Reputation Abuse Spam Both With Manual Actions & Algorithms
- Google Began Enforcing The Site Reputation Abuse Policy Last Night
- Google: The Site Reputation Abuse Policy Enforcement Not Yet Algorithmic
- Google Spam Reporting Tool To Gain Site Reputation Abuse
- Google: White Label Coupon Sites Would Be Penalized By Site Reputation Abuse
- Warning: Don't Move Content Hit By Google's Site Reputation Abuse Penalty
- Google Unleashes Manual Actions Galore After Search Spam Policy Updates
- Google Updates Web Search Spam Policies
- Google Official FAQ On Pure Spam Manual Action
- Google: Publishing Content In Bulk Is Not Spam
- Google Maps Blocked 45% More Fake Reviews In 2023 With New Algorithm
- Google On The Japanese Keyword Hack
- Google Explains How It Handles Non-Consensual Explicit Imagery In Spam Policies & Ranking Guide
- PSA: Google Doesn't Take Direct Action Over Violations Submitted Via Spam Reports
- Google Says Ignore Spammy Links From AI-Generated Blogs
- Google AI Overviews Launch In US Search Results
- Google Renames AI Answer Back To AI Overview
- Google AI Overviews Are Here To Stay With Improvements - The Ray AIO Update
- Google AI Overview New Links UI, Save, Simpler Mode & More Countries
- Google AI Overview Ads, New Link Format, AI Organized Search Results & More
- Google AI Overviews Rolling Out To 100+ Countries & Billion+ Users
- Google AI Overview Index Serving Delayed Compared To Web Results
- New Google Shopping Researched With AI & More Shopping Features
- Many Searchers Want To Turn Off Google AI Overviews
- Google AI Overviews FAQs Including Why You Can't Disable AI Overviews
- Google Gemini, Next Level AI, Comes To Bard & Coming To SGE
- Google SGE Says Drink Urine To Pass Kidney Stones Quickly
- Google Circle To Search & Upgraded AI-Powered Multisearch
- Google Using AI Overviews On Business Profiles Local Listings
- Google Maps Tests AI Generated Answers For Local Questions With Local Guides
- Google AI Writing Some Search Knowledge Panels
- Google Search AI Sales Assistant
- iPhone Gets Native Google Gemini App
- Google Ranking Teetering In & Out Over Weekends - Confirmed Bug
- Google Search Ranking Issue Fixed After 4+ Days
- Confirmed: Google Search Ranking Bug Impacting Large Number Of Results
- Google Search Bug: Not Indexing or Serving New Content Again
- Google Search Bug: Not Indexing or Serving New Content
- Google Search Working On Fixing Indexing Issue
- Google Search Having Indexing Issues - Confirmed
- Google Search Confirms Deindexing Vast Amounts Of URLs In February 2024
- Google Search Also Having Issues With Recipe Sites
- Bing Generative Search Experience Rolling Out
- Microsoft Now Testing Bing Generative Search Experience
- Bing Deep Search Now Live Again
- Bing Introduces Deep Search & Other AI Copilot Enhancements
- Microsoft To Bring Deep Search To Bing Chat / Copilot But It Is Way Too Slow Now
- Microsoft Copilot App Gains Support For Copilot Pro
- Bing Chat / Copilot Now Testing Notebook Feature
- Bing Lets You Turn Off AI Responses But Google Doesn't Let You Turn Off AI Overviews
- Bing Search Adding Al-Enhanced Summary
- OpenAI Releases ChatGPT Search: Citations, Robots.txt Controls & More
- SearchGPT - OpenAI's AI Search Tool
- Apple Siri Getting Useful With Apple Intelligence & ChatGPT
- Apple Visual Intelligence - Local, Shopping & More
- Apple Updates Applebot Docs With Applebot-Extended, Reverse DNS & More
- Google Will Remove Its Disavow Link Tool At Some Point
- Gone: Google Search Console's Mobile Usability Report & Mobile-Friendly Tests
- The Maddening Adventure Of Tracking AI Overviews In Google Search Console
- Google Search Console Recipe Rich Results Report Updated
- Google Search Console Recommendations (Experimental)
- Google Rolls Out Search Console Recommendations
- Google Search Console Finally Drops The Page Experience Report
- Google Search Console To Remove Product Results Search Appearance Filter From Performance Reports
- Google Search Console Crawl Rate Setting Is Officially Gone
- Google Search Console Removal Tool Drops Cache Updates
- Sticky Google Search Console Performance Report Filters
- Google Search Console Removes How-To Enhancement Report
- Google Search Console 404 Error Report For /1000 URLs Spike
- Big Google Search Console Feature Request List For 2024
- Google Search Console Adds Unused Ownership Tokens
- New: Google Search Console Let's You Add Your Shipping & Return Information
- Google Search Console To Drop Shipping & Return Setting
- Google Search Console Performance Report Gains Merchant Listing Data For Image Tab
- Google Merchant Center Browsing Experience BETA Card
- Google Merchant Center Requires Meta Labels On AI Generated Images
- Google Merchant Center Next To Support Rules & Supplemental Feeds Early Next Year
- Merchant Center Recommendations Now In Google Analytics
- Microsoft Unshipped 27 Bing Features
- Bing Search Ranking Algorithm Update Around May 29th? Microsoft Says No.
- Prompt Injection Added To Bing Webmaster Guidelines
- Bing Webmaster Tools Gets 16 Months Of Data, Recommendations & Copilot Tools To Come
- New Bing Webmaster Tools IndexNow Insights & Top SEO Insights
- Bing Webmaster Tools Tells You When Your Inbound Links Are Inadequate
- Bingbot Supports Brotli Compression
- Bingbot To Test Zstd Compression After Fully Gaining Full Brotli Compression
- Bing Autosuggest Adds Rich Cards, Images & More Search Features
- Report: 14,000+ Google Search Ranking Features Leaked
- Google Confirms Search Leak But Urges Caution
- Google Responds To Specific Search Leak, Navboost, Clicks & User Interactions
- Google Search Quality Raters Guidelines Untrustworthy Pages Section Updated
- Google's Revised SEO Starter Guide Is Out - Here's What SEOs Think
- Google Will Clarify Use Of AI To Generate Content For SEO Purposes
- Google Explains Systems Are Machines That Use Ranking Signals & Factors Which Are Fuel
- Google Again On Difference Between Algorithm Updates & Data Refreshes
- Google: Indexing & Algorithm Updates Are Independent
- Google: We Need Very Few Links To Rank Pages; Links Are Less Important
- Google Warns: Sites That Are Inaccessible On Mobile Will Not Be Indexed
- Google Fixed Issue With Site Names Not Appearing For Internal Pages
- Google Drops Web Stories From Images & Carousel View & Updates Search Feature Availability
- Google: Sites Using AI For Some Articles But Don't Specify Which Is Lowest Quality Pages
- Thumbnails Back In Google Search Result Snippets For Many
- Google Search Listing srsltid URL Parameters From Merchant Center
- Google Clarifies Page Experience & Core Web Vitals Related To Search Rankings
- Google: EEAT Isn't A Ranking Factor Nor A Thing That Factors Into Other Factors
- Google: Publishing More Content Doesn't Improve Quality For Faster Indexing
- Google: Author Bylines Don't Help You Rank Better; Google Doesn't Check Credentials
- Google: We Don't Use Google Analytics Data For Ranking Even When In Search Console
- Google: Video Is Not The Main Content Of The Page Error Spike
- Google Updated Image SEO Best Practices For Embedded Images
- Google Overhauls Video SEO Docs With More Details
- Google Updates Organization Markup Search Docs To Clarify Logo & Other Usage
- Google Sitemaps Ping Endpoints Officially No Longer Work
- Google On Why Important Links Might Not That Be Important Or Helpful
- Google: HTML Structure Doesn't Matter Much For Ranking
- Google Expands Video Guidelines (Primary Content) Change To Video Mode Results
- Google: Sometimes Bot Protection Services Serve Noindex Directive
- Google-Extended Bot (Token) Does Not Affect Google Search
- Two New Googlebots: GoogleOther-Image & GoogleOther-Video
- Reminder: Google Core Web Vitals Replaces FID With INP Tomorrow (March 12)
- March 12 Interaction to Next Paint Will Become A Google Core Web Vital
- Google Warns On Using JavaScript For Structured Data
- Google Adds Return Policy Structured Data Support To Organization Level
- Google Search Adds Vacation Rental Structured Data, Rich Results & Reporting
- Google Proposes New Shipping Data Schema Including Type ShippingService
- Schema.org Redesign With Updated Validator
- Google Drops Continuous Scroll On Desktop With Mobile To Come
- Google Search Drops Cache Link From Search Results (How To See The Cache)
- Google Replaced Cache Link With Internet Archive's Wayback Machine
- Google Cache Is Fully Dead
- Google Search To Show More Third-Party Comparison Websites In Europe
- New Google Search DMA Rich Results, Aggregator Units & Refinement Chips
- Google Tests More DMA Changes In Europe Including Dropping Maps For Hotel Results
- Google Web Filter Goes Live To Show Just Text Links
- Google Search (More) Results From The Web
- Official: Google Replaces Perspective Filter With Forums Filter
- Number Of Search Results Dropped Google Search Results Page (Hidden Under Tools)
- Google Explains Why Its Hiding Results Count In Search
- Google Search Notes Finally To End
- Google Expands Translated Search Results To More Languages
- Google Sitelinks Search Box Going Away Next Month
- Google Sitelinks Search Box Now Really Gone
- Page Annotation In Google iOS App Browser
- Google Search "You Visit Often" Label
- Google Search Tests Follow This Search & More Results Buttons
- Google Tests Country Label In Search Result Snippets
- Google Search Virtual Try-On Models Now Displays Model Height
- Google Image Shopping Search Results Sparkle Animation
- Google Search Kills Google Explore With Continuous Scroll Ending
- Google Ads In AI Overviews, AI Shopping Ads, Brand Profile Ads & More AI Ad Tools
- Ads In Google AI Overview In The Wild
- Google Ads AI Summaries Live For Some Advertisers
- Google Ads AI Conversational Experience Now Available To Globally In English
- Google Updates Its Definition Of Top Ads; They May Not Be At The Top
- Google Confirmed Ads Below Featured Snippet As Part Of Dynamic Ad Placement
- Report: How Often Google Mixes Ads Into Organic Search Results
- Google Ads Continues To Test Ads Mixed Within Organic Results - Dynamic Ad Placement
- Google Ads To Remove Data Older Than 11 Years Ago
- Google Emails Advertisers On Ad Bug & Asked Advertisers To Delete Your Ad Data
- Google Ads Rolling Out New Ad Console Design Starting On August 30 (Goodbye Old Design)
- Google Won't Deprecate Third-Party Cookies In Chrome
- Google Search Pop Up Ads For Google Ads Promotions (GBP)
- Google Ads Suspended 90% More Advertisers This Year & Removed 5.5 Billion Ads
- Google Ads To Change Functionality For Suspended Accounts
- Google Ads Introduces Confidential Matching
- Google Ads Saying Goodbye To Enhanced CPC In March 2025
- Google Ads To Transition Smart Campaigns To Performance Max
- Google Ads Enabling Broad Match By Default For New Search Campaigns
- Google Local Service Ads Automated Lead Dispute System
- Google Automated Local Services Ads Lead Credits Coming
- Google Ads Gains New Checkbox: Altered Or Synthetic Content
- Google Ads To Automatically Pause Inactive Ad Groups
- Google Ads To Automatically Pause Low-Activity Keywords Next Month
- Advertisers & Agencies Frustrated With Lack Of Google Ads Support
- Google Ads Tests New Advertiser Identity Verified Label
- Google Analytics Adds New Default Google Ads Report
- Google Responsive Search Ads Updates
- Google To Allow Advertisers To Opt Out Temporarily To Search Partner Network Even For PMax Campaigns
- Google Local Services Ads Direct Business Search Shows Your Ad On Branded Queries
- Google Rolling Out Branded Local Services Ads (Opt Out Coming...)
- Google Ads Posts First New Feature Announcement In Two Months - PMax Updates
- Google Search Ads For Publishers (i.e. AdSense, etc) To Enforce Consent Management Requirements
- Google AdSense Publishers CPM Bidding Hitting Close To 100%
- Copilot Now In Microsoft Advertising Console
- Microsoft Advertising Performance Max Globally Available Today
- New Interface For Microsoft Advertising Console
- Microsoft Advertising New Ad Experience, Diagnostics & Performance Snapshot
- Microsoft Mixing Ads & Organic Results In Bing Search Also
- Bing Testing Replacing Ad Label With Sponsored Label
- Microsoft Advertising To Import Google Ads Conversion Data Automatically
- Max Conversion Value Available For Microsoft Advertising Search Campaigns
- Confirmed: Google Local Search Algorithm "Openness" Now Stronger Signal
- Report: Google Local Ranking Now Looks If A Business Is Open Or Closed (Business Hours)
- Google Shut Down Google Business Profiles Websites This Morning
- Google Shutting Down Google Business Profiles Websites - Redirects Only A Few Months
- Google Business Profile Call History & Chat Going Away
- Google Maps Adds Report Business Conduct To Report Review Manipulation
- Google Local Service Ads Review Links Expiring, Business Profiles Reviews Will Remain
- Google Local Service Ads To Soon Require Google Business Profile
- Google Tests Places & Places Sites Search Bar Filter Tabs
- Apple Maps Web Version Launches Beta
- Apple Business Connect Adds Showcase Enhancements & Updates
- Google Is A Monopoly, Federal Judge Rules (What's Next)
- DOJ May Break Up Google: Separating Android & Chrome; Maybe Ads
- DOJ May Breakup Google As Remedy To Monopoly Ruling
- DOJ: Force Google To Sell Chrome, Restrict Android & Ban Default Deals
- Nick Fox New Lead Of Google Search; Replaced Prabhakar Raghavan
- Google Changes: Liz Reid New Head Of Search, Pandu Nayak Steps Down As Search Quality & Rankings Lead
- Report: How Prabhakar Raghavan Killed Google Search
- Mikhail Parakhin Steps Down As Head Of Bing Search & Microsoft Advertising
- Mikhail Parakhin Breaks Silence On Mustafa Suleyman Of Microsoft (Kinda...)
- No Joke: Google Is Paying Reddit For More Content, More Often
- Google Ad Revenue Up 10% - With Biggest Ad Revenue Quarter Ever
- Google Ad Revenue Up 11% - $64.62 Billion In Ad Revenue
- Google Ad Revenue Up 13% & Bing Ads Revenue Up 12%
- Google Ad Revenue Up 11% & Bing Ads Revenue Up 8%
- Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 18%
- Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 19% (Back To Growth?)
- Semrush Acquired Search Engine Land, SMX & Third Door Media (Industry Reaction)
- Survey Says Most SEOs Dislike Google Now More Than Before
- Only 10% Of SEOs Trust Google (Same As 10 Years Ago)
- Google's John Mueller On Why He Keeps Deleting His Old Tweets (Posts)
Most Viewed Stories In Past 12 Months:
Here are the most viewed stories in the past 12 months that were published in 2024 based on Google Analytics (GA4):
- Report: 14,000+ Google Search Ranking Features Leaked
- Report: How Prabhakar Raghavan Killed Google Search
- John Mueller's Site Dropped From Google Search
- Google Cache Is Fully Dead
- Google March 2024 Core Update Rolling Out - It's A Big Core Update
- Google March 2024 Core Update Ranking Changes Have Begun
- Google Search Drops Cache Link From Search Results (How To See The Cache)
- Google March 2024 Core Update Finished April 19th (A Week Ago)
- Google Search Console 404 Error Report For /1000 URLs Spike
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Brewing February 7th and 8th
- Google: Core Update Expected In The Coming Weeks
- Google Responds To The Verge Mocking Its Search Rankings For Best Printer
Looking Forward To 2025:
Last year I said I thought we'd see a lot more helpful content updates, well, I was partially wrong. We saw the helpful content update integrated into the core update, with three new core updaters, tons of new spam policies and a lot more around algorithm changes. We did see a lot more talk about what helpful content is and maybe that Google might be getting it wrong. I think Google will work harder on this issue going forward and continue to refine its algorithms to do better here.
AI has been big last year and will continue to be a big deal. I am looking forward to seeing what Google does, what Bing does but more so what Apple does with Apple Intelligence, what OpenAI does with search in ChatGPT, what Perplexity will continue to do and who else comes in this space. Ultimately, I think Google will continue to win out but who knows, I've been wrong a lot.
It will continue to be a wild, ever changing and exciting year in Search, SEO and Ads.
Thank You:As I said last year, I deeply appreciate and thank you all so much for reading every day, commenting (or ignoring the comments) and for sharing the stories here. Keep up the chatter and let's build an even better search community this coming year. Everyone stay safe and healthy! Thank you,
Barry Schwartz