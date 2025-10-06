Google was previously testing placing AI-generated snippet summaries below each search result snippet. Now, Google is testing replacing the search result snippet's description with its own AI-generated description.

This was spotted by both Paul Shaprio on X and Brodie Clark on X whom shared some screenshots of this in action.

You can see the Gemini icon/logo next to these AI-generated descriptions in the Google Search results:

Here was the version we spotted a few weeks ago:

I am not sure I like this but hey, Google is always testing...

Forum discussion at X .