Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Report Adds List By Device & Country

Aug 7, 2025 - 7:01 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing SEO

Bing Workbench

Microsoft has added two new options to the Bing Webmaster Tools Search Performance report. There is a new list by for "device" and for "country," which was added to the existing "keywords" and "pages" options.

All the past screenshots, even from this year, that I looked at, did not show these options. I am not sure when Microsoft added these two new options.

But Frank Sandtmann notified me of this and then posted on Mastodon and it does seem new. I did reach out to Microsoft to confirm but again, it seems new.

Here are those two new options:

Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Device Country List

Here are what those lists by look like when you click on them:

Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Device

Bing Webmaster Tools Performance Country

Seems like a nice addition to me!

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

 

