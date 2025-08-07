Microsoft has added two new options to the Bing Webmaster Tools Search Performance report. There is a new list by for "device" and for "country," which was added to the existing "keywords" and "pages" options.

All the past screenshots, even from this year, that I looked at, did not show these options. I am not sure when Microsoft added these two new options.

But Frank Sandtmann notified me of this and then posted on Mastodon and it does seem new. I did reach out to Microsoft to confirm but again, it seems new.

Here are those two new options:

Here are what those lists by look like when you click on them:

Seems like a nice addition to me!

