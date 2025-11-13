We are seeing significant movement and volatility in the Google Search results again, with this one kicking up more yesterday, November 12th. This may be a continuation of the ongoing Movember update, which I covered over the weekend.

But there has been a lot of chatter over the past day or so, and some of the tools spiked over the past 24 hours.

With all that, Google Search Console's performance reports have not fully updated since Monday, and GA4 real-time reporting was broken earlier today - so tracking this Google update has been a bit hard.

The last time we reported on Google ranking volatility was what I called the Movember update around November 8th and then the Halloween update and then between October 15th to 17th and then on October 7/8th and to be honest, there has been a lot less chatter since Google turned off the ability to see 100 results per page and the tools began to recalibrate. But that being said, SEOs can tell, outside of these tools, when there is a ranking adjustment and it seems there was a significant one around October 16th.

SEO Chatter

Most of the SEO chatter is on the comments area over here and some from WebmasterWorld:

I see no traffic today. lol. They definitely pushed something.

Yes, everything's in ditch right now - Traffic, CPC, RPM, CTR, Earnings

Traffic from Discover very low... Google something changed

Same here. Record low.

Today was disappointingly interesting. I have two websites, one of which has an 11-year-established background (over 10k products) and the other with hardly any backlinks (less than 1k products). My established website, which gets easily 20-30 new signups and about 20 sales every day, received 3 signups so far. Meanwhile, my other website, which usually receives a sale every other day, had 6 sales in one day today ... So obviously something's up ...

Same for me. Lots of traffic today but doesn't convert. That usually happens prior to a core or spam update.

Saw exactly the same today. Lots of traffic, nothing is converting.

Today awesome drop... No traffic totaly.

Yes, I even saw a "0" when I checked the analytics.

Same. Traffic from Google is dead. It was bad at the beginning of the week, but now it's absolutely terrible

Those are just some of the comments.

Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing over the past couple of days:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Wincher:

Mangools:

Accuranker:

SimilarWeb:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

CognitiveSEO:

Algoroo:

Zutrix:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

So what are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.