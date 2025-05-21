Google had a lot of news out of Google I/O, as you would expect. The big item, which we predicted, was that AI Mode is now available to all US searchers without having to opt into it within Search Labs. Plus, Google is testing a number of new features in AI mode including Deep Search, Live Search, personal context, custom charts, AI shopping and yes - Agentic features.

I also had a one-on-one with Hema Budaraju, Vice President, Product Management, Google Search after the keynote where I ask some questions SEOs would be interested in - although, I don't think you'll like the responses.

AI Mode Live In US

Google wrote, "we're rolling out Al Mode in the U.S. — no Labs sign-up required." So that means that you will see a new tab in the search bar that says "AI Mode." That tab only previously showed when you opted into that feature in Search Labs, when it first launched, in March.

"Over the coming weeks, you'll see a new tab for Al Mode appear in Search and in the search bar in the Google app," Google wrote.

Liz Reid said this is the future of Google Search, so if you think one day the AI Mode tab will become the default, you may be right. I asked Hema Budaraju, Vice President, Product Management, Google Search about this statement. She explained that searcher behavior is changing and Google Search will change with it, so yes, AI Mode and AI Overviews are the future of Google Search, she explained - at least for now.

Here is how Google describes AI Mode now:

Under the hood, Al Mode uses our query fan-out technique, breaking down your question into subtopics and issuing a multitude of queries simultaneously on your behalf. This enables Search to dive deeper into the web than a traditional search on Google, helping you discover even more of what the web has to offer and find incredible, hyper-relevant content that matches your question.

Search Console

As you'd expect, just like with AI Overviews, AI Mode will not be broken down in Search Console's performance reports. I asked Hema Budaraju, Vice President, Product Management, Google Search and she told me AI Mode and AI Overviews won't be broken down in Google Search Console's performance reports. She told me there are no changes with the Search Console product for these AI features (even though they are the future of Google Search and even though they really mess up your Search Console data).

I also asked about having more granular indexing controls for AI Overviews and AI Mode and no, that won't be coming. Google-Extended is for Vertex AI and not for AI Overviews or AI Mode.

Plus there is no mention in the Search Console help documents about AI Mode and any tracking. AI mode is its own tab so it might not be reported at all in Search Console.

Gemini 2.5

With the roll out of AI Mode, Google created a custom version of Gemini for it (and AI Overviews) which they call Gemini 2.5. Google wrote, "Starting this week, we're bringing a custom version of Gemini 2.5, our most intelligent model, into Search for both Al Mode and Al Overviews in the U.S."

Will you see a difference in quality with Gemini 2.5 powering AI Mode and AI Overviews now? We will see.

Google also is testing a bunch of new features for AI Mode in Search Labs. Let's go through them. Note, most of these are launching within Search Labs and rolling out this week or in the coming months.

Deep Search

Google said you can active Deep Search in AI Mode to get much more detailed responses that provide expert level research like reports. "Deep Search uses the same query fan-out technique but taken to the next level. It can issue hundreds of searches, reason across disparate pieces of information, and create an expert-level fully-cited report in just minutes, saving you hours of research," Google wrote.

It is easier to understand it if you see it in action:

And the name "Deep Search" is something Microsoft used for Bing's AI features back in December 2023, only to rework it and rename it Copilot Search in Bing this year.

Live Search

Google also showed off how you can use AI Mode with Google Lens to do real time visual searches. Google wrote, "we're taking the next step in multimodality by bringing Project Astra's live capabilities into Search." "With Search Live, you can talk back-and-forth with Search about what you see in real-time, using your camera," Google added.

This is pretty cool and what you'd expect with AR glasses, but you can use your phone if you don't have the money for those fancy glasses.

Google provided this example, "example, if you're feeling stumped on a project and need some help, simply tap the "Live" icon in Al Mode or in Lens, point your camera, and ask your question. Just like that, Search becomes a learning partner that can see what you see — explaining tricky concepts and offering suggestions along the way, as well as links to different resources that you can explore — like websites, videos, forums and more."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Personal Context

Google is also getting super personalized with AI Mode, so personalized, it can read your Gmail emails and use that to customize the AI responses. Now, you need to allow Google to connect to Gmail and maybe in the future, other Google and non-Google apps. But for now, you have to specifically tell Google to connect with Gmail for this feature and you can turn it off whenever you want.

Here is the example Google provided; "if you're searching for "things to do in nashville this weekend with friends, we're big foodies who like music" ahead of an upcoming trip, Al Mode can show you restaurants with outdoor seating based on your past restaurant bookings and searches. And you can get suggestions for events while you're in town, with many near where you're staying, based on your flight and hotel confirmations."

Here is a GIF of this in action:

Custom Charts & Analysis

Google AI Mode can also built custom charts and provide analysis on the fly, with real-time-data from the web. "Al Mode will analyze complex datasets and create graphics that bring them to life, all custom built for your query," Google wrote.

Here is the example from Google: "Perhaps you want to compare the home field advantage for two different baseball teams. Search will provide an analysis and generate an interactive graph to address your specific question, using Google's real-time sports information. We'll bring this for sports and finance queries."

Shopping In AI Mode

Shopping had its own blog post where Lilian Rincon, VP, Consumer Shopping Product announced the new Shopping AI features in AI Mode.

She did say that "the Shopping Graph now has more than 50 billion product listings" and that "every hour more than 2 billion of those product listings are refreshed on Google." That is a lot!

She then explained the new features that include agentic shopping experiences and ways for Google to give you what you want:

Say you tell Al Mode you're looking for a cute travel bag. It understands that you're looking for visual inspiration and so it will show you a beautiful, browsable panel of images and product listings personalized to your tastes. If you want to narrow your options down to bags suitable for a trip to Portland, Oregon in May, Al Mode will start a query fan-out, which means it runs several simultaneous searches to figure out what makes a bag good for rainy weather and long journeys, and then use those criteria to suggest waterproof options with easy access to pockets. The new righthand panel dynamically updates with relevant products and images as you go, helping you pinpoint exactly what you're looking for and discover new brands. These shopping features are coming to Al Mode in the U.S. in the coming months.

So when you click "track price" of items you like, Google will then use agentic features to help you buy it when the price is right.

"Just tap "track price" on any product listing and set the right size, color (or whatever options you prefer) and the amount you want to spend. Keep an eye out for a price drop notification and, if you're ready to buy, just confirm the purchase details and tap "buy for me". Behind the scenes, we'll add the item to your cart on the merchant's site and securely complete the checkout on your behalf with Google Pay. This agentic checkout feature will be rolling out in the coming months to product listings in the U.S," she wrote.

Here is what it looks like (it is pretty cool):

Google also made the try on more personalized, using a lot of advanced technology to let you upload a photo of yourself to see how the clothing looks on you.

Agentic In AI Mode

Google showed off how it is moving closer to Agentic experiences, where AI agents do things for you. But Google wants to be clear, you are in control and agents won't just be swiping your credit card throughout the day. You need to pick the store and press the buy now button - but everything else, Google can set up for you.

Google said, "we're bringing the agentic capabilities of project Mariner into Al Mode, to help save you time with tasks like purchasing tickets."

The example was to search for "Find 2 affordable tickets for this Saturday's Reds game in the lower level." Google said "Al Mode will kick off a query fan-out, looking across sites to analyze hundreds of potential ticket options with real-time pricing and inventory, and handle the tedious work of filling in forms. Al Mode will present ticket options that meet your exact criteria, and you can complete the purchase on whichever site you prefer — saving you time while keeping you in control."

Here is a GIF of it in action:

This will start with event tickets, restaurant reservations and local appointments. Google is working with Ticketmaster, StubHub, Resy and Vagaro to handle this experience - which makes you wonder, how will this work for your site? I asked Hema Budaraju how should small businesses think about this and act, and her response is that this is a Labs feature right now and it may be too early to say.

So yea, there is a lot here at I/O - but this is the big summary on AI Mode news.

Here is the video of the keynote:

Here is a short summary video from Google:

Here are my live tweets from the event:

This is the future of Google Search - AI Mode says Liz Reid pic.twitter.com/ugx6ddRFkC — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 20, 2025

More features coming to Google AI Mode #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/vPEGpxUMhJ — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 20, 2025

Personal context in AI Mode coming this summer #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/Q0KWw0piNX — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 20, 2025

Google Deep Search coming to AI Mode #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/oq0g9n5zLg — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 20, 2025

Google AI Mode to do complex analysis and graphing pic.twitter.com/Kq1XXcjcTh — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 20, 2025

Agents coming to Google Search AI to help you complete tasks #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/i2EQVw1xwl — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 20, 2025

Google Shopping AI Mode features being announced #googleio pic.twitter.com/O7km6cMa0v — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 20, 2025

Google Shopping more personalized with personalized responses and try it on with your own photo of you. #googleio pic.twitter.com/1bjowb2Zsl — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 20, 2025

Google Shopping agent I can buy it for you if you track the price #googleio pic.twitter.com/MeVZc36YJ0 — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 20, 2025

That recaps Google Search announcements at #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/tr9FxGSReG — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 20, 2025

I should add Robby Stein, VP of Product at Google Search, tweets:

2/8 SoTA models: We’ve loved seeing how people have been asking longer queries and more complex questions in Search, and we’re excited to share that our most intelligent model, Gemini 2.5, is coming to both AI Overviews and AI Mode in Google Search. 🧑‍💻 — Robby Stein (@rmstein) May 20, 2025

4/8 Graphing and visualization: Later this summer, AI Mode will be able to conduct complex analysis for sports & finance queries and create graphs & charts that bring the information to life. 📊 — Robby Stein (@rmstein) May 20, 2025

6/8 Personal context: Search is even more helpful when it works for you, and soon, AI Mode in Labs will be able to provide personalized suggestions based on your past searches, and Gmail if you opt in to connect. 🔍 — Robby Stein (@rmstein) May 20, 2025

8/8 As always, we love your feedback. Try out AI Mode in Google Search and let me know what you think. If you want to be first in line to try the new features above, make sure you opt in via Labs. — Robby Stein (@rmstein) May 20, 2025

