Google Rolls Out Early Access To Gemini For Home Voice Assistant

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Home

We all knew it was coming and now Google is roll out early access to Gemini for Home voice assistant in the U.S. You can either say "Hey Google" to your speaker or display to request specific help or answers, or talk naturally with Gemini Live by saying "Hey Google, let's chat."

Google wrote, "Today, we’re starting the early access rollout of the Gemini for Home voice assistant in the U.S. We plan to expand to more countries in 2026."

Google posted a large Q&A on this release with more details.

Gemini for Home voice assistant will work on all speakers and displays Google has made since 2016.

This includes:

  • Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)
  • Google Nest Hub Max
  • Google Nest Hub (1st gen)
  • Google Home Max
  • Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)
  • Google Home Mini (1st gen)
  • Google Nest Audio
  • Google Home
  • Google Nest Wifi point

Gemini Live will be available with a Google Home Premium subscription in both the Standard and Advanced plans on:

  • Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)
  • Google Nest Audio
  • Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)
  • Google Nest Hub Max

Google posted 100 examples of how to talk to Gemini on your home device.

Gemini for Home voice assistant is only available in the US with support in English.

To sign up for the early access program:

  • Open the Google Home app (version 4.1+)
  • Click on Settings (In the new 3-tab design it is at the top right, tap your Profile picture or Initial, in the older design click on the Settings tab)
  • Then click on Early Access

You’ll get notified in the app when features become available for your home.

Here is that screen:

Google Home Early Access

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2025

Oct 29, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Around October 28th

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:59 am
Google

Google Rolls Out Early Access To Gemini For Home Voice Assistant

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Merchant Center Preferred Audience For Promotions Restrictions

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google News

Ad Tech Monopoly: Judge Rules Google Can't Relitigate Core Antitrust Facts

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Tests Reviews & Overview Buttons

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:21 am
 
Previous Story: Google Merchant Center Preferred Audience For Promotions Restrictions
Next Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Around October 28th

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.