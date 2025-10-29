We all knew it was coming and now Google is roll out early access to Gemini for Home voice assistant in the U.S. You can either say "Hey Google" to your speaker or display to request specific help or answers, or talk naturally with Gemini Live by saying "Hey Google, let's chat."

Google wrote, "Today, we’re starting the early access rollout of the Gemini for Home voice assistant in the U.S. We plan to expand to more countries in 2026."

Google posted a large Q&A on this release with more details.

Gemini for Home voice assistant will work on all speakers and displays Google has made since 2016.

This includes:

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

Google Nest Hub Max

Google Nest Hub (1st gen)

Google Home Max

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)

Google Home Mini (1st gen)

Google Nest Audio

Google Home

Google Nest Wifi point

Gemini Live will be available with a Google Home Premium subscription in both the Standard and Advanced plans on:

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

Google Nest Audio

Google Nest Mini (2nd gen)

Google Nest Hub Max

Google posted 100 examples of how to talk to Gemini on your home device.

Gemini for Home voice assistant is only available in the US with support in English.

To sign up for the early access program:

Open the Google Home app (version 4.1+)

Click on Settings (In the new 3-tab design it is at the top right, tap your Profile picture or Initial, in the older design click on the Settings tab)

Then click on Early Access

You’ll get notified in the app when features become available for your home.

Here is that screen:

