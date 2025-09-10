Google August 2025 Spam Update Heats Up Again

The Google August 2025 spam update seems to be heating up again. I am seeing both chatter within the SEO spike, while also seeing many of the third-party Google tracking tools show heated weather in the past 24 hours or so.

As a reminder, the August 2025 spam update started on August 26, 2025 at around 12:00 pm ET. Google said it will take a few weeks to rollout and it applies globally and to all languages. We saw the update hit fast and hard a day or two later (August 27th) and it remained heated for some time, only to cool a bit for a few days. But now, over the past couple of days, it seems to be heating up again.

I am seeing lots of complaints around ranking changes, traffic changes and also indexing issues over the past couple of days.

I wonder if this is the tailend of this spam update?

Tracking Tools On August 2025 Spam Update

Let's start this time by sharing an update on what the third-party tools are showing in aggregate:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Wincher:

Sistrix:

Mozcast:

Mangools:

SERPstat:

Algoroo:

Data For SEO:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter

Here is a sampling of some of the more recent SEO chatter from this site and WebmasterWorld. I should note, I am not including a ton of complaints about indexing issues I've seen over the past couple of days. I suspect this is also related to those complaints but I can be wrong:

Here is what Glenn Gabe posted a short time ago:

August spam update cont'd: But not all sites that dropped are reversing course... Some dropped heavily quickly and have stayed down (or continue to drop). Here are some examples of bigger drops from the update. Again, stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/VKe4wzfPiI — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) September 10, 2025

Seeing huge moves again.

Traffic and earnings both in trash

Yep for me as well seeing huge drops in traffic. :/

All Discover have issue: all articles is showing with delay - 1-4 days.

Today, September 8th, the content isn’t indexing properly on Google. Something’s off here.

Traffic is completely dead today. SEMrush sensor is going down and traffic is going down too.

Something was dialed up or down again 4 hours back. Great going Google :)

We are seeing a strange traffic pattern. Traffic comes 5 minutes to a specific category or an item. The next 5 minutes of traffic are coming to a different category. Before this started, the traffic was all over the place, not just one category after another. Very strange.

We are observing very poor quality traffic since about 4-5 days on all our German sites, every site is a different niche. Traffic is less converting by around 75 %. Today was the first day out of six with some more or less good sales but we are far away from the levels of last week of August. Have seen this pattern around the same time last year, also connected to update activities by our well known G.

What have you all been noticing?

