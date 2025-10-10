Microsoft Ads Posts On How To Optimize For AI Search Answers

Oct 10, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing SEO

Bing Ice Fire

The Microsoft Advertising blog posted about how to optimize for AI Search Answers. I thought it was weird to see this on the Microsoft Advertising blog and not on the Bing Search blog, because (a) it is an ad blog and (b) it was written by Krishna Madhavan, who is part of the Bing team, not ad team.

The blog post is named Optimizing Your Content for Inclusion in AI Search Answers and it discusses how to structure your content, schema, common mistakes, how to write and more.

The blog posts explain that the core difference between traditional search and AI search is how the content is displayed in the results. "In traditional search, visibility meant appearing in a ranked list of links. In AI search, ranking still happens, but it’s less about ordering entire pages and more about which pieces of content earn a place in the final answer," he wrote.

He adds, "AI assistants don’t read a page top to bottom like a person would. They break content into smaller, usable pieces — a process called parsing."

He summed up at the end saying:

  • Traditional SEO is still essential: Ensure crawlability, metadata, and internal linking remain the baseline.
  • Structure your content: Use schema, clear headings, and modular layouts.
  • Write with clarity: Be precise in language, context, and punctuation.
  • Make answers snippable: Use concise, self-contained phrasing in lists, Q&As, and tables.

Again, the weird thing to me is that this put on the ad blog.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Voice Search Now Powered By Speech-to-Retrieval (S2R)

Oct 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing SEO

Microsoft Ads Posts On How To Optimize For AI Search Answers

Oct 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 9, 2025

Oct 9, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up October 7th & 8th

Oct 9, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense Authorized Buyers To Replace Ad Networks Blocking Controls

Oct 9, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Google AI Mode Expands To 35 New Languages & 40 Countries

Oct 9, 2025 - 7:31 am
 
Previous Story: Kiki's Krafts At Google
Next Story: Google Voice Search Now Powered By Speech-to-Retrieval (S2R)

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.