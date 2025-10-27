Google Launching Merchant Center For Agencies

It looks like Google is launching a special agency version of Google Merchant Center named Merchant Center for Agencies. Google explained this version is a "tailored experience designed specifically for agency users. The product allows for the management of multiple Merchant Center accounts at scale."

Google posted a new help document about Merchant Center for Agencies saying "Merchant Center for Agencies is available exclusively for agencies." Explaining, "The platform can be used by agencies that manage Google Merchant Center accounts for other businesses."

I spotted this Dario Zannoni who posted about this on LinkedIn and he wrote, "Merchant Center for Agencies looks quite similar to the old Multi-Client Account (MCA), but with functionalities more specifically targeted to agencies and should provide a clearer and more straightforward implementation."

Here is how to get access to the new Merchant Center for Agencies:

  • For new users: To request an agency account, complete the Contact us form.
  • For existing users: If you already have an agency account, go to merchants.google.com. Your agency account will be the default view.

Google said these are the key benefits of this view:

  • Increased operational efficiency: Save 1–2 hours weekly with a simplified, single-view interface that helps you manage all accounts.
  • Enhanced leadership oversight: Monitor all Merchant Center accounts from a central dashboard. This allows your team to quickly identify issues, delegate tasks, and improve team collaboration.
  • Proactive issue resolution: You can detect problems early, so the account warnings don't turn into suspensions. This proactive approach helps protect your clients' revenue and builds trust.

The dashboard gives you higher level data across all your clients, Google wrote:

  • Summary statistics on account statuses, issues, and diagnostics.
  • A quick view of your top 5 "starred" accounts.
  • Accounts with significant changes in key metrics such as clicks and disapprovals.

For more details, see this help document.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

