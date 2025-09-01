Google: Crawl Changes Are Independent Of Big Google Updates

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Furry Cute Crawler

Google's John Mueller was asked again if a change in crawling patterns is related to Google algorithm updates. In which he said again, No, it is not.

John Mueller wrote on Bluesky, "No, bigger updates are independent of short term crawling changes."

Here is that post:

No, bigger updates are independent of short term crawling changes.

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) August 29, 2025 at 1:14 AM

This is not new, Google has said this numerous times before.

Oh, and no, Google has no impact on Bing crawling either or vice versa:

Johnmu Posts

In 2016, Gary Illyes from Google said it is a myth to say crawl rate spikes are related to a Google update. And in 2019, John Mueller denied it too. Google denied it multiple times as well before and after these stories. So here is one more.

I assume many do not believe Google here.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Tests AI Overview With Knowledge Panel

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Crawl Changes Are Independent Of Big Google Updates

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Danny Sullivan At WordCamp On How Google Search Keeps Evolving

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google AI Mode Model Updated - Improvements For STEM Queries

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Compare Checkboxes For Products & Local Business Listings

Sep 1, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 29, 2025

Aug 29, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Danny Sullivan At WordCamp On How Google Search Keeps Evolving
Next Story: Google Tests AI Overview With Knowledge Panel

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.