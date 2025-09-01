Google: Crawl Changes Are Independent Of Big Google Updates

Google's John Mueller was asked again if a change in crawling patterns is related to Google algorithm updates. In which he said again, No, it is not.

John Mueller wrote on Bluesky, "No, bigger updates are independent of short term crawling changes."

Here is that post:

This is not new, Google has said this numerous times before.

Oh, and no, Google has no impact on Bing crawling either or vice versa:

In 2016, Gary Illyes from Google said it is a myth to say crawl rate spikes are related to a Google update. And in 2019, John Mueller denied it too. Google denied it multiple times as well before and after these stories. So here is one more.

I assume many do not believe Google here.

