Google has officially launched scheduling and multi-location publishing for Google Posts in Google Business Profiles. This was a feature Google tested last month and is now fully live.

Lisa Landsman from Google announced this on LinkedIn later on Friday and wrote, "We know the upcoming holiday season is a crucial, and hectic, time for your business. It's also your biggest opportunity to get your events, offers, and updates in front of potential customers who are actively searching."

We saw last month Google testing Google Posts scheduling and multi-location posting. And now it is live.

Lisa wrote:

That's why we prioritized two major updates designed specifically to help you save time and capture more business. These were developed based on your awesome feedback, so keep it coming!

Post Scheduling : Plan your entire week or month in advance! You can now schedule your Google Posts to go live automatically at the perfect time.

: Plan your entire week or month in advance! You can now schedule your Google Posts to go live automatically at the perfect time. Multi-Location Publishing: Stop duplicating work. Easily create a single post and apply it instantly to multiple business locations in one click.

These powerful tools make it easier than ever to keep your Google Business Profile fresh, engaging, and ready to convert customers throughout this busy season.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a static image:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.