Google's John Mueller confirmed that Google is not killing off all forms of schema and structured data support for Google Search. The question came up in a Reddit thread after Google's announcement about more structured data support and search features going away.

To be fair, as I said in my original coverage of the announcement, the post was super vague and didn't give much detail. I had a lot more detail in my story, that documented many but not all of the features and structured data that is no longer going to be supported by Google.

The Reddit thread asked:

Google just posted a new update — they’re removing support for some structured data types starting in January 2026. Dataset already works only in Dataset Search, and rich results are getting more selective. So… is schema still worth it? Or are we moving past it entirely?

John Mueller from Google replied:

Exactly. Understand that markup types come and go, but a precious few you should hold on to (like title, and meta robots).

This was in response to the following response:

The structured data they use is always in flux. They drop and add search features all the time that may or may not rely on structured data. I very much doubt it is going away. The best thing to do is monitor the Google developers articles on search features and utilize the schema that will make it easier for Google to parse your content.

John also said, "Love this comparison" to the following commment posted on Reddit:

When you go to the hair dressers and let them "cut an inch off at the end", are you going bald after that or are you improving your hair?

It does feel like Google adds a couple of structured data elements to test and then a few years later removes several...

But there are still about a few dozen still listed as supported by Google Search.

For more details on what is going away, see my original post.

Forum discussion at Reddit.