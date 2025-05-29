Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed on X that ads can show above/below the AI Overviews or within the AI Overviews but not in both positions at the same time. She wrote, "Your ad could trigger to show either above/below AIO or within AIO, but not both at this time."

As you know, AI Overviews expanded to more countries and Google launched AI Mode in the US, with that, Google also said Ads were expanded in AI Overviews and testing in AI Mode.

Google even released this new help document on AI Overviews and Google Ads.

Ginny added:

As you note, in this scenario, the exact match or broad match keyword could be eligible to trigger an ad above or below AIO, while only the broad match would be eligible to trigger an ad to show within AIO. Since you have an eligible match to show above/below AIO, that is prioritized. And if the exact and broad match keywords are identical and in the same ad group and eligible to serve above/below the AIO, the narrower match type (exact in this case) will be prioritized for the auction as usual.

We know Google allows to double serving ads, so maybe this is part of that?

Here is Ginny's post on this:

So don't expect to see the ad show up at the same time in multiple locations within or around the AI Overviews in Google Search.

