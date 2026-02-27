The Google Search team and the Google Ads team released two different videos this week that I thought you should all listen to, at least in the background. In short, Martin Splitt and Gary Illyes from the Google Search team spoke about how browsers parse HTML. Ginny Marvin and Ads UI Product Manager Abby Butler and Search Ads UX Lead Adam Bullock spoke about search experiences with search ads.

I'll embed both there - both were super interesting to listen to:

Google Search on Parsing HTML:

Google Ads on Search Experiences:

