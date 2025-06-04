Google Search ranking volatility is heating up today, June 4th. Many of the tools and some of the chatter within the SEO community are showing signs of a Google ranking update of some sorts. Again, Google has not confirmed an update since the March 2025 core update but we've seen volatility since then almost every week.

This one is a bit unusual in that it happened a bit earlier on within the week, on a Wednesday. Whereas most of the Google search ranking update stories we've covered recently were more on Fridays.

The last time we reported on Google ranking updates were a number of unconfirmed updated, including May 29th, May 21st, May 16th, then May 12 and 13, May 8th (I didn't cover May 1st, I probably should have) but then it was a couple of weeks, not since April 25th and then before that, 22nd and 23rd volatility and then around April 16th and then before that around April 9th. We have yet to have second official update in 2025, we had the March 2025 core update but no other official update in 2025 - yet.

So here is what we are seeing with this latest Google Search ranking volatility:

Google Tracking Tools

Here is what the third party tracking tools are showing over the past 24 hours - expect the tools that are calm in the report below will be heated tomorrow:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Sistrix:

Accuranker:

Wincher:

Mozcast:

SimilarWeb:

Cognitive SEO:

Mangools:

Data For SEO:

Algoroo:

SERPstat:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter

Here is the chatter within the SEO community at WebmasterWorld:

Very, very bad traffic from Google since two days. And we see multiple views from different ips for the one item in a row ( like 5 views within 10 seconds ). That is a clear sign of an updated is going on.

Zombies have been described as copies of previous humans behaviour on your website and if you use hotjar to replay their journey these also make mistakes like getting to a page not linked and other things but these are close to perfect! One thing for sure is that Amazon does not get zombies while eBay might! Ebay prices are probably better and traffic should convert there!

Organic traffic has been really bad for us, and it's because of AI. We lost about one third from our peaks last year, and seem to be locked in a slow but steady downward trend.

You're right, according to Semrush there is a lot of movement, and the last time we had strong fluctuations was on May 29th Google is doing a lot of updates at the moment ..

What are you all noticing?

