I've covered the almost invisible and incredibly hard to see experiments with Microsoft Advertising placing hard to see search/sponsored ads in the Bing search results many times. Well, now that we have a Microsoft Advertising Ads Liaison, we finally got a response from Microsoft on the topic.

Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Advertising Ads Liaison, responded on X saying, "This is fair feedback - we're always testing ways to serve our customers better. Appreciate the push!"

Here is that response to one of those examples:

This is fair feedback - we're always testing ways to serve our customers better. Appreciate the push! — Microsoft Ads Buddy (@MSFTAdsBuddy) August 25, 2025

I am not sure if this means Microsoft will stop. I mean, the advertiser is the customer, but the consumer of those ads are searchers.

I am just not sure which way to take this response?

At least we know that Microsoft is aware of the complaints?

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Navah Hopkins responded here and said:

To answer your question - both advertisers and search consumers are our customers. I can't promise a quick change - just that this feedback is being brought back to product for meaningful discussion on how we can serve both parties better.