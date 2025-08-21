Google has expanded AI Mode to 180 countries, up from being available in the US, UK and India. Google also announced new agentic capabilities and personalized responses, and a new way to share AI Mode responses.

Google wrote, "Starting today, we’re bringing more advanced agentic and personalized capabilities to AI Mode so you can make progress on your tasks and get more tailored information based on your interests. We’re also bringing AI Mode to even more people around the world."

It is only English still but now in these 180 countries/regions.

The new agentic experiences are rolling out today to help people with restaurant reservations, and expanding soon to local service appointments and event tickets.

And the new personalized results are for those who opted into the AI Mode experiment in Labs. You will see results tailored to their personal preferences and interests, starting with dining-related topics, helping you discover new restaurants and cafes that match your unique tastes.

Finally, as I covered here, Google added a new link sharing capability available in the U.S., your contacts can jump into the AI Mode response where you left off, ask follow-up questions and continue exploring on their own. Senders are always in control of these shared links, which can be deleted at any time.

As a reminder, Google told me that AI Mode looks at real-time information from the web and from Google, this includes facts from the Google Knowledge Graph, information about the real-world, and shopping data for billions of products (Google Shopping Graph).

AI Mode uses a "query fan-out" technique, "issuing multiple related searches concurrently across subtopics and multiple data sources and then brings those results together to provide an easy-to-understand response," Google told me.

AI Mode supports multimodal searching, meaning querying through text, voice, or images.

Here is an older document from Google on how AI Mode works (PDF).

Keep in mind, there is no way to see how AI Mode is performing for your site. Google lumps AI Mode with web search data in Search Console making it impossible for us to analyze.

Forum discussion at X