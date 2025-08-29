Google August 2025 Spam Update Impact Felt Quickly

Often, but not always, when Google releases an algorithm update, we don't see the impact for the first few days. However, with the Google August 2025 spam update, we are likely seeing the effect within 24 hours after it was announced.

In fact, the tools in my post the day after it was announced showed a large spike but I wasn't sure if it was related to the spam update. Plus, I saw SEOs within 24 hours tell me they are seeing big changes already. So I want to report on what I am hearing around the Google August 2025 spam update impact.

As a reminder, the August 2025 spam update started on August 26, 2025 at around 12:00 pm ET. Google said it will take a few weeks to rollout and it applies globally and to all languages.

We already saw volatility and ranking changes by August 27th.

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the early chatter I saw across social, this site, WebmasterWorld, my YouTube video comments and other places about the impact:

Another huge drop from the August 2025 Spam Update. Still need to dig in more but sure looks like programmatic, doorways, spinning content across pages targeting the same/similar topic. Maybe more... I still need to analyze further. pic.twitter.com/yPD6CQ0D4l — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) August 29, 2025

Started a few days ago. Get'n crushed. — KingEverything (@1111TheLight) August 28, 2025

I don't know if this is something other people are experiencing, but my website got a cool boost in dec spam update and this update seems to be reversing it completely. — AlecPow (@TheAlecPow) August 28, 2025

Yes I see movement but it just looks like a further hammering of the June core update tbh targeting technically sound websites for bad UX sites — Snowflake tears (@Maidenheadaquat) August 27, 2025

Crazy impression, some of my keywords ranking on top-10 before product updates and after HCU impression went to 0, but after new spam update impression spiked (5000%). Some of my keywords rank in 20-30. — The Gadget Diary (@DiaryGadget) August 27, 2025

I did and it wasn't good, but not big movement, just movement in the wrong direction. — Lisa Sicard 👩‍💻 (@Lisapatb) August 28, 2025

Seeing some huge fluctuations in certain keywords, but they last only for a few minutes. — Deepak Yadav (@deepaksgt) August 27, 2025

@rustybrick I am seeing big movement to the downside pic.twitter.com/1mwGvubfTb — Brian Jeacoma (@BJeacoma36171) August 28, 2025

Yesterday was a mess, today is a little better. pic.twitter.com/YcdBDHqbaT — small chup (@chupitodehelio) August 28, 2025

I am seeing stronger traffic today after several days of somewhat tepid USA traffic. I do think that these updates kick in a couple of days before they are reported. It's not unusual to see higher traffic as we roll into September...so far this update doesn't seem to be having any major impact yet I am seeing a big increase in searches coming in from ChatGPT some days...up 325%+. Still, it's a small fraction of my direct traffic and certainly my search traffic. Nice to have but not earth shaking yet.

Traffic from Google Discover has been dead for the last few days

Have 10 pages ranking. One got a 150% boost lol. One a 10% drop, another one a 10% drop and another one is like 10-15% up. So far … the best update for me in a while, but I am sure Google will mess it up during the update as usual.

Very HUGE drop today!

Ecommerce was a bit quiet yesterday - certainly outside of the normal range for a Tuesday. Ecommerce sales are wild today running almost 62% above yesterday and way outside of the norm for an average Wed. The numbers are big and we rarely see spikes like this. At the Walmart Let's Go Conference in Chula Vista, so I've not had time to dig-in to the data just yet. Not normal for me.

Already notice better placement in the SERPS. Hopefully it keeps up.

Already seeing great improvements in our content, and that of our clients. Seeing most increases based on good localized content for Local SEO.

Our site that disappeared since the December 2024 update has recovered and can now be seen on SERP.

I've experienced a more than 300% drop since the July 2025 core update. After the spam update, there are still more drops. Does anyone think disavowing spam links helps to improve my ranks? Or what action do I need to do immediately, except for content refresh?

Our 25% traffic loss with this update, we are very scared about our sales drop, not much conversion, just for living only.

Almost all traffic gone in my case

That is just a sprinkling of what I saw so far.

Tracking Tools On August 2025 Spam Update

Here is an update on what the third-party tracking tools are showing:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Wincher:

SimilarWeb:

Mozcast:

Mangools:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

Algoroo:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.