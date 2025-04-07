After initially going live on Wednesday morning, Microsoft did not officially announce the launch of Copilot Search in Bing until late Friday afternoon. Microsoft said, "Copilot Search seamlessly blends the best of traditional and generative search together to help you find what you need – and meet you where you’re at in your discovery journey."

Microsoft also added, "All while supporting and building a healthy web ecosystem." That means, links to YOUR sites.

We saw this feature leaked in February but now everyone can access it.

Jordi Ribas said, "This is a meaningful next step in our evolution of search, building on our learnings from Bing Chat, Copilot, and Bing Generative Search to provide our users the best search experience while supporting and building a healthy web ecosystem."

To try it, go to aka.ms/CopilotSearchinBing. You can also access Copilot Search via bing.com either through the navigation bar or simply click on the suggested, related topics right under relevant answers in Bing.

Here are some videos of it in action:

Some are asking whatever happened with Microsoft's Deep Search feature in Bing. Well, Mayank Parmar said on X, "Copilot Search apparently replaces Deep Search on Bing." That does make sense...

Here are some of the announcement posts on X:

It was exciting to get to work with my peers on this. More to come! https://t.co/AeC2VosdKx — Rangan Majumder (@RangThang) April 4, 2025

I’ve been pretty quiet here but wanted to share this: https://t.co/t0ISQ7TFRp



We're launching today Copilot Search in Bing. It's a truly innovative and new way to search blending the best of Bing and Copilot. This is just the tip of the iceberg and we're just getting started! — Saulo Veronesi (@sauloveronesi) April 4, 2025

As explained in the blog we're providing access to sources in multiple entry points to maintain a healthy web ecosystem. Also publishers are always in control of their content. We're strictly following robots.txt and additional metatags like we did for Bing Chat — Jordi Ribas (@JordiRib1) April 5, 2025

Also, it seems Microsoft is promoting Copilot Search in Bing in its footer:

Microsoft is promoting Copilot Search at the bottom of the page @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/lvGHcgtOza — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) April 7, 2025

Forum discussion at X.