Today marks the two-week mark of the start of the Google June 2025 core update. This update seems pretty significant thus far, with Google announcing the update on June 30th at about 10:30 am, then the volatility kicking off on July 2nd and seeing some partial recoveries from the helpful content update.

And while we reported on the partial recoveries on July 10th, which started actually around the 7th of July, we are seeing the Google search ranking volatility to continue to stay heated through this weekend.

Plus, we are seeing some of those partial recoveries lead to those sites showing up more often in Google search features like AI Overviews, top stories, gain rich results and many other search features.

Here is some of what I am seeing with the tools and the chatter within the industry from over the weekend.

Google Tracking Tools On June 2025 Core Update

Just look how heated many of the tools have been since Thursday, July 10th:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter

The chatter within the community is heated as well. I know many sites are not seeing any recovery, and many are seeing declines in rankings - but there are some that are seeing some level of recoveries, at least for now, with this update. It may be too early for those sites to celebrate, but it is worth reporting.

I covered a lot of the chatter on this in my story on July 10th but here are some of the newer reports. These are from site owners talking on WebmasterWorld and our site - plus some more from social.

The sites I'm checking and they have had an increase in traffic have also had an increase in keywords positioned in the top positions (Some a major increase). If traffic increases but keywords are stable or decreasing, it is likely to be bot traffic, or maybe aio doesn't show up or paa has been lowered a few positions or they have removed some YouTube videos, so it's hard to understand. But there could also be other reasons.

My traffic increased a lot bit it’s not Google. We identified some bots, we GeoIP blocked regions. It’s started around 10 days ago, it’s still high but it’s a fight we can’t win as they are too many...

Our Google traffic has been volatile in general for a while now. It went up sharply right when the June Core Update was announced, then dipped over the July 4 holiday weekend in the U.S. before starting to climb again yesterday. Today is looking strong, but who knows what tomorrow will bring?

Daily unique visits began a notable recovery on July 8. It's continuing through midday today (Sat.), which does not yet show on the graph.

I'm not seeing an improvement with this update. Trends look the same to me. 🤷🏻 Am I the only one?

Same, nothing at all.

It's not, actually the same things have been happening since April 2025 for me, when Google started to decimate my site.

I’ve seen a 30% recovery with this update so far, but I’m still hoping for a full recovery. I put a lot of work and money into making the site super.

Rankings are back to being a mess. Shuffling all over the place. not that it matters. Honestly hard for me to care about a business that is clearly dead.

Traffic is better but customers are not yet back...

Traffic is awful. Started nosediving on July 7th.

This core update has really been a rollercoaster for my news site. At first, everything was going fine, then things took a nosedive, but since Friday, rankings have clearly improved and visitor numbers have shot up.

"Core update notes" cont'd. And here are some of the largest surges I have seen based on running the visibility numbers this AM. Again, there are some huge swings with the June core update so far across verticals. We are nearly two weeks into the update and I'll be tracking the… pic.twitter.com/uTyPIpLIe0 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 12, 2025

Our graphs look very much identical. Mind blown pic.twitter.com/DAGJW3vDnL — Eljon (@exploretothrive) July 13, 2025

If it sticks i’m about 50% down but there has been a massive improvement for me. Above March 2024 levels. I haven’t decided if i’ll go back to writing or not yet. pic.twitter.com/ak1b0R68WR — Kylie - Between England & Everywhere (@betweenengland) July 12, 2025

It’s day 3 of “I’ll have whatever Google’s drinking, please” pic.twitter.com/4TkKj7PEGx — Introverted Geek (@IntrovertGeekUK) July 13, 2025

And just a reminder, AI Overviews are impacted by core updates. We covered it before and now Glenn Gabe is documenting it, showing that this is actually confirmed:

AI Overview impact with the June core update: In my post about AI Search driving less than 1% of traffic to most sites, I explained one of the risks of ignoring Google Search was that sites could drop in quality over time, and potentially get hit by a broad core update. And if… pic.twitter.com/Fy3DXDxDkE — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 13, 2025

Things seem to be moving with this update.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.