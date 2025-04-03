We are less than a week after the Google March 2025 core update finished rolling out and we are seeing some heated volatility again, maybe more heated than what we saw during the last core update.

The new volatility seemed to kick off on Wednesday, April 2nd, and continued through today, April 3rd. Although it seems the bulk of the volatility was yesterday, Wednesday, April 2nd. Is Google hitting us so soon with a new unconfirmed Google Search ranking update.

I am seeing both a spike in chatter across the SEO community around Google Search ranking fluctuations, and also many of the third-party Google Search tracking tools are spiking.

I am not going to name this the Google April Fools Day update because technically it seemed to be triggered the day after...

Let's start with the tools.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing, many are seeing a spike on April 2nd:

Semrush:

Advanced Web Rankings:

SimilarWeb:

Mozcast:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Wincher:

Algoroo:

Mangools:

Sistrix:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

LSG Home Services Tracker:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter from the SEO community both on WebmasterWorld and here:

Another drop in traffic, but not seeing any rank changes. Might be more AIOs making their way into search? One thing is certain, none of these answer engines send traffic to product pages.

After 1 week dead I got traffic...

I am seeing even more drops tonight. It is such a mess. haha. I have 0 motivation to even maintain the sites. The day I completely move on will be my happiest day. I am so sick of this business now. There is no reward for honest work now.

Drop on April 1st and weakness continues today.

Just like clockwork...at 7am sharp traffic falls off a cliff every single day now and remains low the rest of the day. All of this has placed a big damper on business. I do wonder if the stock market drops and the political chaos are also contributing to the lower traffic. Canadian traffic is lower than I have seen in years...perhaps Canadians don't want to deal with US businesses now? Who can blame them!

Yeah had a huge boost in traffic yesterday. For it to be the complete opposite today with almost no traffic but rankings are the same!

I'm seeing maybe a 20% - 25% increase in traffic on average...

I'm seeing a 40% increase in views, no sales from the views. Maybe bots are skewing the numbers?

Anyone still seeing alot of changes, UK?

So what are you all seeing? Is Google preparing for a new core update?

