Google April Post Core Update Ranking Volatility Heats Up

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:51 am 28 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Volatility Logo

We are less than a week after the Google March 2025 core update finished rolling out and we are seeing some heated volatility again, maybe more heated than what we saw during the last core update.

The new volatility seemed to kick off on Wednesday, April 2nd, and continued through today, April 3rd. Although it seems the bulk of the volatility was yesterday, Wednesday, April 2nd. Is Google hitting us so soon with a new unconfirmed Google Search ranking update.

I am seeing both a spike in chatter across the SEO community around Google Search ranking fluctuations, and also many of the third-party Google Search tracking tools are spiking.

I am not going to name this the Google April Fools Day update because technically it seemed to be triggered the day after...

Let's start with the tools.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing, many are seeing a spike on April 2nd:

Semrush:

Semrush

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Mozcast:

Mozcast

Cognitive SEO:

Cognitiveseo

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Wincher:

Wincher

Algoroo:

Algoroo

Mangools:

Mangools

Sistrix:

Sistrix

Data For SEO:

Dataforseo

SERPstat:

Serpstat

LSG Home Services Tracker:

Localseoguide

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

Wireboard

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter from the SEO community both on WebmasterWorld and here:

Another drop in traffic, but not seeing any rank changes. Might be more AIOs making their way into search? One thing is certain, none of these answer engines send traffic to product pages.

After 1 week dead I got traffic...

I am seeing even more drops tonight. It is such a mess. haha. I have 0 motivation to even maintain the sites. The day I completely move on will be my happiest day. I am so sick of this business now. There is no reward for honest work now.

Drop on April 1st and weakness continues today.

Just like clockwork...at 7am sharp traffic falls off a cliff every single day now and remains low the rest of the day. All of this has placed a big damper on business. I do wonder if the stock market drops and the political chaos are also contributing to the lower traffic. Canadian traffic is lower than I have seen in years...perhaps Canadians don't want to deal with US businesses now? Who can blame them!

Yeah had a huge boost in traffic yesterday. For it to be the complete opposite today with almost no traffic but rankings are the same!

I'm seeing maybe a 20% - 25% increase in traffic on average...

I'm seeing a 40% increase in views, no sales from the views. Maybe bots are skewing the numbers?

Anyone still seeing alot of changes, UK?

So what are you all seeing? Is Google preparing for a new core update?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2025

Apr 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google April Post Core Update Ranking Volatility Heats Up

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Tests Show More Overlay To Load More Ads

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Copilot Answers Serving Product Results

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Maps Desktop Promoting Mobile App

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google AI Summaries Now In Local Knowledge Panels

Apr 3, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Ads Tests Show More Overlay To Load More Ads
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: April 3, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.