It has now been ten days since the Google June 2025 core update began rolling out. It will probably take another ten or so days to finish rolling out, but we are seeing signs that some sites affected by previous core updates and helpful content updates are experiencing partial recoveries with this latest Google core update.

Just a quick reminder, the Google June 2025 core update started on June 30th at around 10:37 am ET. We didn't really see much movement until July 2nd. Now that we are into it, I am seeing chatter of partial recoveries.

Glenn Gabe has been sharing charts of some of these recoveries on X. He wrote, "Starting on 7/6 I'm seeing a number of sites impacted by the September HCU(X) surge. It's early and they are not back to where they were (at least yet)... but a number of them are surging which is great to see." "I've also heard from HCU(X) site owners about rich snippets returning, featured snippets returning, showing up in AIOs, etc. Stay tuned. I'll have more to share about this soon," he added.

Here are some of those charts:

Here are some more examples of HCU(X) sites surging with the June core update (starting on about 7/6). I really hope this continues for them. It's been far too long with no movement. Again, stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/poy3NprVE4 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 9, 2025

More about sites impacted by the September 2023 HCU(X) that are surging with the June 2025 core update. Here is a site that finally started surging back. IMO they never should have gotten hit as hard as they did, so this is great to see. Both web search and image search have… pic.twitter.com/PXHMYZMb8I — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) July 10, 2025

This is not to say all sites are recovering, they are not. And there are plenty of examples of sites that lost a ton of visibility in Google Search. But some of the sites hit hard in older Google updates are seeing partial recoveries, likely for the first time.

It is rare to see a site hit by the September helpful content update in 2023 see a recovery, I mean, there were some, on some levels but still rare. Yea, Google said recoveries are possible if they take specific actions.

I should note, the volatility heated up in the past 24-hours as well.

Some folks on WebmasterWorld are also seeing positive signs with this update:

I hesitate as I type this however my traffic yesterday and today seems to be relatively "normal" and especially so for this time of year, fingers crossed.

My news page is recovering, Discover traffic is returning, and the ranking has improved overall. So, we've made it through the first week, but we still have two weeks of updates to go.

Over last 3 days, my main site heavily hit by HCU is making a strong recovery. Interestingly, we haven't made any changes to it. We did make changes to it after HCU and then reverted it back to how it was pre HCU as it shouldn't have been penalised in the first place. Only difference is that previously we were running a lot of AdSense on the site and now we're not. I don't think that's what's helped but hope the trend continues and survives throughout the core update rollout. Let's see.

I finally see specialized sites that are climbing back up in the rankings, sites that were in the first places only because of their name or because ugc are leaving room again for sites that know what they are talking about. However, we are still in the middle of the update and despite the improvement in position it will be difficult due to aio and paa and YouTube and reddit, that traffic increases for all sites that have had an improvement in ranking. AIO in particular is the death of the web.

And then there are some comments on my last post about some recoveries:

I am seeing strong recovery signs.

My traffic went up when the update started, but now its back to the same level it was before the update.

After five days of semi decent traffic, coincidentally after I wrote my last comment here, back to scraps today. I knew it would happen, just hoped it'd be for a little longer.

I been waiting 2+ years for this update, finely it is looking and ranking quality content on small niche sites.

I'm 16% up in PV, still 60% down from last year

It's a big update! I'm lucky I feel! Got some nice growth in the last 48-72 hours especially, very steady due to some top position improvements, I'm surprised myself! Wishing everyone here UP only if possible!!! I'm seriously up, like 65-70% up, got 1000s of keywords literally moving nicely up en-masse so is not the case of a few keywords.

I got a boost from Google this morning... But you know, will it last? I'm also seeing positive results, like my rich results are back (from 09/2023) and some things like that... ... and I'm working at my "full human capacity" (literally) this whole time...

Noticed a boost last night but again it's not up to the mark today - wishing u the best

still going strong 4th day. Fingers crossed for your site(s) too and everyone's here!!!

Too soon to tell yet, but I think that, from Google, I had a partial recovery here. Maybe some 30 to 40%.

1. The traffic on my oldest website dropped a few weeks ago, but it's now recovering and the trend keeps going up. 2. My second website saw a 50% spike in traffic, but then it kept declining. Still, I’m hoping it will end up doing better than before. 3. My newest website has very unstable traffic: sometimes it spikes really high, other times it drops a lot. Keywords disappear and reappear within hours. I honestly don’t know what to do about it.

I had a 40% increase in my visits from Google so far. Now I have something like 55% of the visits I used to have before HCU...

Here are some responses to Glenn's post on X:

This is the first time in a long time I actually can find some of my blog posts on the first page, although none have regained their original position but I’ll take being ranked at this point — Samantha Oppenheimer (Sam Opp) (@findlovetravel) July 9, 2025

I also see promising changes, but I don't want to get my hopes up too high. Some sites have tripled their visitor numbers compared to recent times. And indeed, this has been the case since July 6. — Mark (@kwebeman) July 9, 2025

Right? Same on our end. We also made changes tho that correlate to time of update. Anyhow, glad you're seeing the same thing that we're seeing with https://t.co/ulxpCuZDAs and that Lily is seeing with her tracking. 👏🏻🤞🏻 — Daniel J. Pinna (@djpinna) July 9, 2025

And others:

I know they say not to look during an update but Sunday and Monday took a drastic U turn for the first time in months (this is the 6 month view) pic.twitter.com/OjycKEa30y — Kylie - Between England & Everywhere (@betweenengland) July 10, 2025

Happy to say that I’m getting some nice increases as well.



Also noticed that GSC have changed their axis scales so the “great decoupling” doesn’t look as bad https://t.co/q8LKnTcbbv pic.twitter.com/5K7mTKv5Qr — Daniel Seymour (@seymour_dan) July 10, 2025

So that is some of what I am seeing from the community around the recoveries or partial recoveries.

Google Tracking Tools On June 2025 Core Update

I figured I'd post an update on what the tools are showing in terms of volatility by day. It does seem like things spiked over the last 24-hours.

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

The update is not done yet, so stay tuned...

