Google Search Ranking Volatility Heated Starting On Jan 20th

Jan 22, 2025 - 7:51 am 47 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Logo Heated

We may be seeing more Google search ranking volatility start to get heated starting this weekend, through January 20th and 21st (and maybe today). Some of the Google tracking tools are having issues tracking these changes but some are not. But I do see a lot of chatter spike in the past couple of days.

Some blame inauguration day but I am not sure...

SEO Chatter

Let's start with the SEO chatter around a possible Google update. I am seeing chatter at WebmasterWorld, some on this site, and some on social media.

Here are some quotes from those:

Today is a federal holiday in the USA so things are a little slow for my niche.

Traffic is terrible.

My traffic was astronomical yesterday and higher than normal today, although the US and Canada are lagging.

The traffic has been terrible since Monday. Especially in the shop, despite advertising (Google) 0 sales only cost.

Sure something hit us last Friday or so.

Are Analytics tools broken today or why is the traffic low? If anything, my rankings seems 1 or 2 higher today but traffic is like 30% less than Sunday? Very confused. Is it the snowapocalpyse in the US? The president's inauguration?

Yes same here, traffic was quite high these 2 days, today I'm still waiting for the feedback, I received some emails too for products inquiries, but as it is the Chinese holidays, we can't ship now. So have to wait anyway for after the 8th This week I had more leads than the last month.... hope they will convert!

Google Rank Tracking Tools

Here is what the tools are showing:

Semrush:

Semrush

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Algoroo:

Algoroo

Mangools:

Mangools

Wincher:

Wincher

Cognitive SEO:

Cognitiveseo

SERPstat:

Serpstat

Sistrix:

Sistrix

Mozcast:

Mozcast

Are you seeing any big ranking changes and traffic changes from Google Search over the past few days?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 23, 2025

Jan 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement To Europe

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Yahoo Search Engine

Yahoo Search Tests AI Chat

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Tested: Google Page Annotation Opt Out Does Work

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Removes Breadcrumb From Mobile Search Results Snippets

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:27 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Real Estate Search Menu Filter

Jan 23, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Clarified Site Reputation Abuse Policy & Manual Actions
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: January 22, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.