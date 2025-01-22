We may be seeing more Google search ranking volatility start to get heated starting this weekend, through January 20th and 21st (and maybe today). Some of the Google tracking tools are having issues tracking these changes but some are not. But I do see a lot of chatter spike in the past couple of days.

Some blame inauguration day but I am not sure...

SEO Chatter

Let's start with the SEO chatter around a possible Google update. I am seeing chatter at WebmasterWorld, some on this site, and some on social media.

Here are some quotes from those:

Today is a federal holiday in the USA so things are a little slow for my niche.

Traffic is terrible.

My traffic was astronomical yesterday and higher than normal today, although the US and Canada are lagging.

The traffic has been terrible since Monday. Especially in the shop, despite advertising (Google) 0 sales only cost.

Sure something hit us last Friday or so.

Are Analytics tools broken today or why is the traffic low? If anything, my rankings seems 1 or 2 higher today but traffic is like 30% less than Sunday? Very confused. Is it the snowapocalpyse in the US? The president's inauguration?

Yes same here, traffic was quite high these 2 days, today I'm still waiting for the feedback, I received some emails too for products inquiries, but as it is the Chinese holidays, we can't ship now. So have to wait anyway for after the 8th This week I had more leads than the last month.... hope they will convert!

Barry have you been tracking if there is any other update going on? Google rankings are volatile for last few days. — Ankit Jindal (@ankitjindal2013) January 21, 2025

Google Rank Tracking Tools

Here is what the tools are showing:

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

Algoroo:

Mangools:

Wincher:

Cognitive SEO:

SERPstat:

Sistrix:

Mozcast:

Are you seeing any big ranking changes and traffic changes from Google Search over the past few days?

