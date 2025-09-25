Google announced that Search Live is now fully live in the US and no longer requires opt in to Search Labs. In July, Google released it on mobile in the U.S. for users enrolled in the AI Mode Labs experiment but now it is open to everyone in the US in English—no Labs opt-in needed.

Google posted on X, "Search Live is now available to everyone in the US in English—no Labs opt-in needed! To have a real-time back-and-forth conversation with Search, simply use your voice to ask questions out loud, or your camera to show Search what you see."

You basically can have a conversation with Google, Google said back then, "you can now have a free-flowing, back-and-forth voice conversation with Search and explore links from across the web." Previously, it was just a verbal conversation, but now Google can see what you are looking at.

Rajan Patel, Vice President, Search - Engineering, Google, wrote on LinkedIn:

Sometimes the easiest way to figure things out is by talking them out loud with a friend or expert. Now we're making Search even more helpful for more users with this in mind: today, the ability to have a Live conversation with Search officially launched in English in the U.S. — no Labs opt-in required! Say you're stuck trying to figure out how to set up your TV (we’ve all been there) – all you have to do is tap the “Live” icon in the Google app or Lens and then you can ask questions in real time, and get helpful insights from around the web with links on your screen to explore further. You can also activate your camera which lets you ask questions live about what's around you. Really interested in hearing what you think - give it a spin and let us know your feedback!

Here is his video:

Google initially demoed this at Google I/O in May. Then Google released the audio version a month later and then in July Google released the video version for opt-in users. Now, it is open to all in the US, without opting in.

