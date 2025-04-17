Google has released version 19.1 of the Google Ads API, v19.1 added 11 new features, removed 0 features and changed 23 different features. This goes across assets, campaigns, Demand Gen, conversions, LSAs, Shopping, videos and more.

Before this release was version version 18 in October 2024. Before that was 17.1 in August 2024 and then before that was version 17.0 in June 2024 and then before that was version 16.1 and then Version 16 in February 2024. Before that was version 15 back in October 2023. Then before that was version 14.1 which was released in August. Version 13.1 preceded this new version, which was released in April 2023. Version 12.0 was released in October 2022, Version 11.0 of the Google Ads API was released in June, and version 11.1 was in August. Also Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

Here is the full change log:

Assets:

Added an asset_coverage field for AssetGroup that returns information about gaps in your asset group. Contains a subfield ad_strength_action_items which returns a list of actions that an advertiser can take to improve the ad strength of an asset group.

Campaigns:

You can now rate or provide feedback for leads in Local Service Campaigns. As part of this change, v19.1: Added a new service named LocalServicesLeadService. You can use the ProvideLeadFeedback method to upload rating and feedback for leads. Added a new field named lead_feedback_submitted to LocalServicesLead to help determine if feedback was submitted to a lead.

Added a new metric column biddable_cohort_app_ post_install_conversions for App campaigns.

Demand Gen:

Additional methods were introduced in the Planning services to support Demand Gen.

Added support for AdGroup-level Channel Controls for Demand Gen campaigns. You can select a predefined general grouping of channels, or a subset of channels using the demand_gen_ad_group_settings field. The following channels are supported in the current release: YouTube In-Stream, YouTube In-Feed, YouTube Shorts, Discover, Gmail, Display

Exposed a new asset type for TALL_PORTRAIT_MARKETING_IMAGE. This asset type relates to the tall_portrait_marketing_images field of the Demand Gen Multi Asset Ad format.

Change History:

Added support for three more resource types into ChangeStatusResourceType: CAMPAIGN_BUDGET, ASSET_SET, CAMPAIGN_ASSET_SET

You can retrieve these three finer-grained types from the change_status report.

Conversions:

You can now set the google_ads_conversion_customer field while creating a new customer using the Google Ads API. This was previously a read-only field.

You can now specify the type of the customer associated with the conversion when uploading offline conversions.

A new session_attributes field was introduced for ClickConversion.

Local Services Ads:

Added a new RPC ProvideLeadFeedback to LocalServicesLeadService to provide feedback on the quality of LocalServicesLead.

Added a new field lead_feedback_submitted to the LocalServicesLead resource that confirms if feedback was provided for a specific resource.

Planning services:

Added support for Target frequency monthly forecasts in ReachPlanService.GenerateReachForecast. Developers can set TargetFrequencyTimeUnit.MONTHLY in TargetFrequencySettings when using the TARGET_FREQUENCY plannable product code to generate a Target frequency monthly reach forecast.

Added a new method ReachPlanService.GenerateConversionRates, which allows advertisers to request suggested conversion rates for supported plannable products.

Demand Gen forecasting in ReachPlanService.GenerateReachForecast: Developers can now request reach forecasts for Demand Gen campaigns. Developers can use the new DEMAND_GEN_MAX_CONVERSIONS plannable product code to generate Demand Gen reach forecasts. Added a new conversion_rate field that allows developers requesting Demand Gen reach forecasts to provide a conversion rate. Suggested conversion rates can be retrieved using the new ReachPlanService.GenerateConversionRates method. This field is required for Demand Gen forecasting requests. It is not supported for other plannable products. Added a new conversions field to returned forecasts. This field contains the number of conversions at a given point on the reach curve. Conversions are only supported for the DEMAND_GEN_MAX_CONVERSIONS plannable product.

Recommendations:

The new ad_strength field is available for ImprovePerformanceMaxAdStrengthRecommendation, which returns the current ad strength score of the asset group associated with the recommendation.

Shopping:

You can now override brand exclusions for Shopping ads in Performance Max campaigns. This is exposed through a new pmax_campaign_settings field at the campaign level, and it works only for PMax campaigns for Retail. A new CampaignError.BRAND_TARGETING_OVERRIDES_NOT_SUPPORTED error will be thrown if you attempt to set this field for an incompatible campaign type.

Videos:

Added read-only support for Audio Ads. See Google Ads Help Center to learn about this feature. This changes exposes: A new AdvertisingChannelSubType named YOUTUBE_AUDIO. A new AdGroupType named YOUTUBE_AUDIO. A new ad format enumeration named YOUTUBE_AUDIO_AD, and its corresponding YouTubeAudioAdInfo fields.

Added new metrics and segments to query reach metrics with demo adjustment. As part of these changes, Two new metrics columns named coviewed_impressions and primary_impressions were introduced. Two new segments named adjusted_age_range and adjusted_gender were introduced. If either of the two new segments are selected alongside a reach metric field (coviewed_impressions, primary_impressions, unique_users, or average_impression_frequency_per_user), the other segment must be selected as well to retrieve valid stats for these columns. This feature is currently available only for allowlisted customers.

