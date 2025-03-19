Bing Webmaster Tools Copilot Feature Opens Up To All

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing SEO

Bing Robot Magniying Glass

Microsoft has opened access to the Copilot feature within Bing Webmaster Tools. I played a lot with it when I was in the limited beta in December and it is a cool nifty feature to use, but I am not sure how critical of a feature it is.

Copilot in Bing Webmaster Tools will give you "instant, accurate, and contextually relevant answers to their queries." It is "engineered to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and provide valuable insights," Microsoft explained. Copilot in Bing Webmaster Tools "helps webmasters manage their search optimization efforts more efficiently, improving workflows, productivity, and providing actionable insight," the company added.

And now, for all English language users, Copilot is available for all users. Microsoft said it is "adding more languages soon."

Here are the features Copilot within Bing Webmaster Tools offers:

  • Real-Time Question/Answer Chat: Offers personalized, instant, and accurate responses tailored to your specific site, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in managing your SEO.
  • Deep Data Insights: Provides comprehensive, site-specific insights into performance, helping you quickly identify and resolve issues.
  • Learning Resources: Access built-in guidance to perform tasks, utilize tools, and improve your website’s visibility and performance.
  • User Feedback Integration: Continuously improves based on user feedback, ensuring the tool evolves to meet user needs.

I posted screenshots of when I used it on my site back in December, but here are new screenshots from Microsoft.

Copilot Bing Webmaster Tools

Copilot Bing Webmaster Tools2

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google Confirms Volatility Prior To March 2025 Core Update Was Not That Core Update

Mar 19, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Tests AI Overviews In Middle Of Search Results Page

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Expands Health Overviews & Adds What People Suggest In Search

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing SEO

Bing Webmaster Tools Copilot Feature Opens Up To All

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing SEO

Bing Webmaster Tools Search Performance Reports Get Compare Filter

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Tests 9 Ads & Only One Free Search Results On Same Page

Mar 19, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Bing Webmaster Tools Search Performance Reports Get Compare Filter
Next Story: Google Expands Health Overviews & Adds What People Suggest In Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.