Microsoft has opened access to the Copilot feature within Bing Webmaster Tools. I played a lot with it when I was in the limited beta in December and it is a cool nifty feature to use, but I am not sure how critical of a feature it is.

Copilot in Bing Webmaster Tools will give you "instant, accurate, and contextually relevant answers to their queries." It is "engineered to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and provide valuable insights," Microsoft explained. Copilot in Bing Webmaster Tools "helps webmasters manage their search optimization efforts more efficiently, improving workflows, productivity, and providing actionable insight," the company added.

And now, for all English language users, Copilot is available for all users. Microsoft said it is "adding more languages soon."

Here are the features Copilot within Bing Webmaster Tools offers:

Real-Time Question/Answer Chat: Offers personalized, instant, and accurate responses tailored to your specific site, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in managing your SEO.

Deep Data Insights: Provides comprehensive, site-specific insights into performance, helping you quickly identify and resolve issues.

Learning Resources: Access built-in guidance to perform tasks, utilize tools, and improve your website’s visibility and performance.

User Feedback Integration: Continuously improves based on user feedback, ensuring the tool evolves to meet user needs.

I posted screenshots of when I used it on my site back in December, but here are new screenshots from Microsoft.

