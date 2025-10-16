Bing Gains Support For data-nosnippet HTML Attribute

Oct 16, 2025 - 7:51 am
Filed Under Bing SEO

Microsoft has added support for the data-nosnippet HTML Attribute for Bing Search. This was previously not supported but yesterday, Microsoft announced it is "introducing the data-nosnippet HTML attribute."

Yes, Google supports this, on some level, for a long time but not yet to the extent that Bing now does. Especially for paywalled content in this AI World. Bing is allowing partial access and dynamically adjusting how much is shared. This also allows SEOs to do things like A/B testing and more nuanced content exposure strategies.

Microsoft said, this can help you:

  • Protect premium or paywalled content: Keep subscriber-only text, tables, and media out of previews while the page stays discoverable and eligible for inclusion in search and AI-powered experiences.
  • Manage brand reputation: Exclude comments and volatile reviews from previews to keep messaging on-brand.
  • Remove legal boilerplate from previews: Hide disclaimers, licensing, and cookie notices so snippets focus on value.
  • Suppress outdated or irrelevant sections: Hide legacy notices and expired promotions to prevent stale summaries.
  • Exclude sponsored or promotional content: Keep ads, affiliate blurbs, and promotional FAQs out of neutral previews.
  • Stabilize A/B tests and experiments: Hide variant copy to avoid snippet churn during testing.
  • Balance visibility and discretion: Surface high-value content while keeping sensitive sections behind the click.

Common directives include:

  • noindex: Prevents a page from being indexed.
  • nosnippet: Blocks all text and preview thumbnails from appearing in snippets.
  • max-snippet, max-image-preview, max-video-preview: Limit the size or duration of preview content.

Bing Data Nosnippet Html Attribute

There are a lot more examples over here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

