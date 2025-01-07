Google now added the new 24-hour hourly data from the performance report in Google Search Console to the export functionally. So now you can export hourly data, the most recent data, from Google Search Console's performance report.

Google wrote, "Last month we announced the 24 hour view in the Search Console Performance reports, and we got lots of positive feedback and feature requests. Today, we’re making the export button available for that view (one of the most requested features): the ability to export data on an hourly basis for the last 24 hours. Enjoy the new data!"

I tested it and yes indeed it seems to work well.

A month ago, Google launched hourly data in a 24-hour view for the performance reports in Google Search Console. Google said then that the "new '24 hours' view with hourly data is coming to the performance reports in Search Console! Learn how the new view can help you stay on top of your site's most recent performance on Google Search."

Being able to export the data is nice. Although, many are already asking for having this hourly data exportable for not just the past 24-hours but for a longer period of time.

