As you know, the Google November 2024 core update started rolling out Monday, November 11, at 3:30 pm ET. So far, some sites are seeing really big movements, like massive movements, with their search rankings. But it seems like most SEOs are not noticing big changes across their sites. So maybe, this update is not as widespread as some other core updates or maybe it is just too soon to tell...

It is very possible that we are being slow to pick up on these changes or maybe this update is not hitting that many sites across Google's search index. It just may be too early to tell. The high level Google Search volatility tools still mostly seem calmer than normal, especially all those pre-Google core update ranking volatility we've been covering. And many are saying this update started days before Google announced it, but every time I ask Google if that is true, they tell me no - it is not true. Take that for what you will.

Some are telling me they are seeing huge gains with their sites returning in Google Discover. Some are seeing huge changes with their organic traffic. But most seem to say they don't see any movement yet on their individual sites.

Glenn Gabe has been tracking this update like a hawk and has seen tremendous movement for a nice number of sites:

Good Morning Google Land! This is the Nov 14th edition of "Core Update Notes". Like I thought could happen, I believe we are starting to see the first movement from the Nov 2024 core update. I am seeing some big swings in search visibility across sites and verticals. I've also… pic.twitter.com/ISdQAzuFGX — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 14, 2024

Core Update Notes cont'd: Going through this process has also underscored how volatile September and October have been. I've been surfacing more and more sites that saw a lot of movement during that time, surging or dropping significantly.



Also, I ran the visibility numbers… pic.twitter.com/RzaNJbjFUw — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 14, 2024

Core update notes (cont'd): And I had to share this finding... It's very early and it's not up a ton yet, but very very interesting to see Forbes Advisor surge a bit with the Nov 2024 core update. Here is the 30 day view and then zoomed out a bit with the drop I originally… pic.twitter.com/7bAoGM6MYs — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 14, 2024

I asked on X and LinkedIn if anyone is seeing movement after the core update was announced and most are saying no, they have not. Across both polls, so far about 80% are saying they are not seeing movement and 20% say they are.

Even going through WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World and this site, I am seeing most people saying they see nothing but some are saying they are seeing big changes. So this flows with the overall response. Again, everyone may start seeing big changes tomorrow or maybe not - I don't know.

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter I am seeing:

No movement yet! Discover is also not moving at all.

Day after we went from #2 to #1 on Black Friday Now back on 2!

Had a strange 2-day spike last week, but nothing either way after the update (long may it last!)

Sadly, we found a new level of zero but it wasn’t far to fall, so I’m not sure if that would count as a lot of movement.

Yes big time yesterday on one of my sites

More volatility between core updates than during the update

Not in the SERPS's, but I see a lot of movement in Google Discover.

The update has been going on for a while, but it's currently interesting. The ranking of my website is improving, but the number of visitors via Google has dropped again. Meanwhile, the Google News traffic has reached 0. What I find very strange, however, is that very old articles in particular receive traffic from Google, while new articles, i.e. all the news that we publish during the day, receive 0.

We are dropping but that doesn't mean the update has just started. We all know the update was pushed a few days or perhaps a week before they announced it.

From what I'm seeing: from March 2024 to July I had stable traffic from GSC but the billable visits were off the roof, after checking with WP Engine, I saw many came from the same IP (Google) and other cities in the US, so it was some boting, the bandwidth was impacted too (scrap website?). Conversions were bad at this time August to mid-September were okay months, with normal traffic patterns (like 2023). This month, I see the same, traffic matches between the WP Engine dashboard and GSC. Bandwidth is low. There is no conversion, but I have inquiries. For this month, it's normal as everyone is waiting for Black Friday deals!

I believe they are gaslighting with this update, seen hour on hour movement for the last 6 weeks (loads of posts on this in that time) then total stagnation since the announcement, nothings moving! I believe they ran the update 6-4 weeks back and announced it when it completed!

Anyone notice any 'changes'? So far I'm seeing absolutely nothing. This core update feels non-existent.

Same here.

10% up yesterday (vs same day last week) and 20% up today so far....

My site got hit. Some posts on Page 1 went down to Page 2 or lower. Seeing lots of YouTube, social media posts, forums in the mix, pushing my pages down.

Guys do you see any volatility at all? Seems odd, it’s been 2 days since the core update announced… I see no change

Our traffic has stayed the same for the past two days: 75% from Google, 15% from Bing, and 10% from other sources.

I had a nice jump in traffic over the last 5-6 days, and then the spam reappeared in force today. All gains were lost, and traffic is back to where it was before. How predictable is Google with its ranking of spam, hacked and expired domains.

So this is a mix bag and it seems like some sites are seeing really big changes but for most, SEOs are asking where this update is...

Google Tracking Tools

The tools also seem much less volatile now than they were over the past several weeks. But again, maybe we will see things pick up tomorrow? Here is what they are showing.

Semrush:

SimilarWeb:

Sistrix:

Wincher:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Mangools:

Algoroo:

SERPstat:

Data For SEO:

Keep us posted on what you are all seeing.

