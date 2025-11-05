Earlier this year, we covered that Google's AI Overviews are killing click-through rates from the Google Search results. Well, Seer Interactive updated the numbers and that CTR decline has continued to decline and get even worse.

The updated data shows that there is a decline with and without AI Overviews on the page, and year-over-year date shows a 65% CTR decline in organic search when AI Overviews are on the page and you're not cited, a 78% CTR decline in paid search when AI Overviews are on the page. When AI Overviews are on the page and you are cited in the AI Overview, there is a 49% CTR decline in organic search and a 54% decline in paid search. Now the banger, when there are no AI Overviews on the page, there is still a decline in CTR; 46% drop for organic search and 20% for paid search.

Here is the updated charge, broken down by month - you can see the decline month-over-month over the past several months:

There are tons of caveats based on the type of search, etc. - so check out the Seer Interactive report in detail. But these trends are not looking good. One note, the num 100 parameter change may have some influence on this data.

