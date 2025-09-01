Google AI Mode Model Updated - Improvements For STEM Queries

Google has supposedly updated the models that run AI Mode. Robby Stein from Google wrote on X, "We’re seeing big improvements for complex STEM questions."

He said he was "Very excited about this week’s AI Mode model update." It is great for back to school, he added.

The changes are that the responses should be "tighter, easier to scan and get to the point up front before elaborating," he explained.

Nick Fox from Google then later reshared Robby Stein's post on X and wrote, "AI Mode continues to ship & ship fast! This past week, we released a big under-the-hood upgrade to the model capabilities leading to much improved responses. Excited for you to see and feel the difference"

Here are those posts:

They did not say if this was a Gemini update of some kind or not...

Forum discussion at X.

 

