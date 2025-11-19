Microsoft Advertising Adds Asset-Level Editorial Review & Conversion Delay

Microsoft announced a number of new Microsoft Advertising features including Asset-level editorial review, Conversion Delay insights, callouts for Hotel Price Ads expansion and Microsoft Curate updates.

Microsoft announced new asset-level editorial review process where Microsoft Advertising will "evaluate each headline, description, and image independently, giving advertisers more flexibility and reducing unnecessary disruptions," the company said. There are new delivery status indicators and targeted notifications, and you can appeal, edit, or remove disapproved assets directly in the platform, streamlining the review process.

Microsoft Ads Asset Review

Also, Microsoft announced Conversion Delay insights. This gives you real-time visibility into how long it typically takes users to convert after clicking on your ad. Note that Conversion Delay applies exclusively to clicks that occur on or after June 1, 2025.

Conversion Delay is built directly into the campaign, portfolio, and goal grids in your in-line reports on the Microsoft Advertising platform, as well as by adding the Conversion Delay column. Microsoft said this enables you to "see exactly how many days it takes to collect 90% of conversions for any selected time range."

Microsoft Conversion Delay

Callouts for Hotel Price Ads are available globally as of October 2025. Microsoft said, "just like Lodging Campaigns, and support all languages on the Microsoft Advertising platform."

Advertisers can add callouts to new or existing campaigns or ad groups. Callout delivery matches the user’s language setting – for example, a user browsing in French will only see French callouts.

Microsoft also redesigned the reporting section of Microsoft Curate to:

(1) Streamlined Navigation: Quickly locate metrics, dimensions, and filters with an improved layout.

(2) Enhanced Usability: Save time with the ability to adjust time ranges, filters, and dimensions directly on the results page.

Forum discussion at X.

 

