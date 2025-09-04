New Court Docs: Google Search Index, Spam Score, PageRank & Glue

With the Google monopoly remedies ruling from the other day, we have even more documents from the court mentioning more about Google's search index, spam score, PageRank, page quality, Glue and more.

This is all in addition to all the DOJ documents we covered earlier and that big search leak, which Google did end up responding to. We also covered yesterday the Google FastSearch bit on grounding for Gemini and user interactions and data from today.

Most of these were spotted by Marie Haynes, but I dug maybe a bit deeper to pull out more references that I found.

I should note, just because these court documents have these statements, it doesn't mean these are used in Google Search today and these statements were also given by non-Googlers:

Google Search Index

What is stored in Google's search index? Document ID, URL map, time stamps, spam scores, etc:

Spam Score vs Page Quality

Google determines what to crawl based not just on spam score but also quality and popularity signals:

PageRank vs Webpage

PageRank is a key quality signal that is one component of the quality score but "most of Google's quality signal is derived from the webpage itself."

Glue

Glue logs the query and user data to help with signals and ranking:

RankEmbed BERT

Google has RankEmbed BERT which is a learning ranking model that uses 70 days of search logs plus scores generated by human quality raters:

What else did you find in the court ruling PDF?

Forum discussion at X.

 

