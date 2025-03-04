Google has posted some fresh data, saying they answer over 5 trillion searches per year. The last time we saw this data was in 2016, when Google was at 2 trillion searches per year and then 1.2 trillion in 2012.

Google wrote, "We already see more than 5 trillion searches on Google annually."

Google said this metric is from "Google Internal Data, Jan 2025." So this is pretty fresh data.

Here is the full paragraph on this topic that Google posted:

On Search, rich and multimodal experiences like AI Overviews, Circle to Search, and Lens give people new ways to express exactly what they want, more naturally than ever before. We already see more than 5 trillion searches on Google annually, and with AI, we're continuing to expand the types of questions that people can ask. This means more opportunities for you to connect with consumers through entirely new kinds of questions. For example, with the launch of AI Overviews, the volume of commercial queries has increased.

This was spotted by Glenn Gabe who notified me about this on X:

Google now sees 5+ trillion searches annually, or 416B searches per month (Jan 2025 data) https://t.co/j8xdHLUnOw pic.twitter.com/5Jj5Y1eC9v — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) March 3, 2025

I should note that this over 5 trillion number jives with Rand Fishkin's report this morning where he said Google sees about 5.9 trillion searches per year.

