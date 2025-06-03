Since Google began rolling out AI Overviews in Google Search, publishers, site owners, SEOs, etc have been posting screenshots of their Google Search Console performance reports that show how clicks from Google start to drop, where impressions stay the same or go higher.

I mean, all third-party studies basically show click-through rates have significantly dropped with the release of AI Overviews in Google Search. Google has not outright denied it, they just throw PR spin at it saying there are more diverse links that lead to better traffic.

Larry Engel shared an example on LinkedIn of a performance report chart in Google Search Console showing just that. That chart got shared more widely and Darwin on X posted this is named "The Great Decoupling." What a great name for this.

Where clicks and impressions used to be somewhat in line, now you get tons of impressions but no one is clicking anymore.

Here is the chart but I am sure you've seen countless screenshots just like this:

The Great Decoupling — D@RWIN (@DarwinSantosNYC) May 31, 2025

Sankarnarayan R posted a similar chart, I mean, I can share so many examples of this:

This is just sad to see, but sadly, this is the future.