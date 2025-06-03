The Great Decoupling Of Google Search - Clicks vs Impressions

Jun 3, 2025 - 7:51 am 3 by
Filed Under Google

Torn Google Logo

Since Google began rolling out AI Overviews in Google Search, publishers, site owners, SEOs, etc have been posting screenshots of their Google Search Console performance reports that show how clicks from Google start to drop, where impressions stay the same or go higher.

I mean, all third-party studies basically show click-through rates have significantly dropped with the release of AI Overviews in Google Search. Google has not outright denied it, they just throw PR spin at it saying there are more diverse links that lead to better traffic.

Larry Engel shared an example on LinkedIn of a performance report chart in Google Search Console showing just that. That chart got shared more widely and Darwin on X posted this is named "The Great Decoupling." What a great name for this.

Where clicks and impressions used to be somewhat in line, now you get tons of impressions but no one is clicking anymore.

Here is the chart but I am sure you've seen countless screenshots just like this:

Gsc Clicks Impressions

Sankarnarayan R posted a similar chart, I mean, I can share so many examples of this:

Gsc Clicks Impressions 2

This is just sad to see, but sadly, this is the future.

I am currently offline for the Shavout holiday, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2025

Jun 3, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

The Great Decoupling Of Google Search - Clicks vs Impressions

Jun 3, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Publishes About Video Ads Help Doc

Jun 3, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Testing New Conversion Goals Interface

Jun 3, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Blue Boxed In Snippet Extensions

Jun 3, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Bing Vehicle Ads With Car Condition Labels

Jun 3, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Publishes About Video Ads Help Doc
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 3, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.