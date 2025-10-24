We covered Google testing using AI to generate snippet summaries and snippet descriptions, but all of those had a Gemini logo next to them, as to label them AI-generated. Now, Google was caught not showing the AI-label on these AI-generated descriptions in the search results.

Google's Rajan Patel confirmed on X that the AI-generated snippets are indeed an experiment and may never end up launching. But he also said, the missing label is a bug and will be resolved.

Brodie Clark spotted this and wrote on X, "Google is now testing AI-generated page snippets that are unmarked." "But this is the first time we've seen Google develop summaries in this way for a page without clearly labelling it to users with an AI-related icon," he added.

I was able to replicate this, here is a screenshot:

"Learn JavaScript by building projects, reading documentations, and practicing. Resources like O'Reilly books, Packt, and JavaScript.info are recommended," was AI-generated.

How do I know? The mobile version labels it but not the desktop version. Here is the mobile version:

Rajan wrote:

It's both an experiment we haven't launched yet (and not sure we'll launch it) and a bug we'll fix to make it look more like what you see on mobile.

