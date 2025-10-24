Google Confirms Testing AI Generated Snippets But Missing AI Label A Bug

Oct 24, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Hiding

We covered Google testing using AI to generate snippet summaries and snippet descriptions, but all of those had a Gemini logo next to them, as to label them AI-generated. Now, Google was caught not showing the AI-label on these AI-generated descriptions in the search results.

Google's Rajan Patel confirmed on X that the AI-generated snippets are indeed an experiment and may never end up launching. But he also said, the missing label is a bug and will be resolved.

Brodie Clark spotted this and wrote on X, "Google is now testing AI-generated page snippets that are unmarked." "But this is the first time we've seen Google develop summaries in this way for a page without clearly labelling it to users with an AI-related icon," he added.

I was able to replicate this, here is a screenshot:

Google Ai Generated Snippet Without Label

"Learn JavaScript by building projects, reading documentations, and practicing. Resources like O'Reilly books, Packt, and JavaScript.info are recommended," was AI-generated.

How do I know? The mobile version labels it but not the desktop version. Here is the mobile version:

Google Ai Generated Snippet Label

Google's Rajan Patel confirmed on X that the AI-generated snippets are indeed an experiment and may never end up launching. But he also said, the missing label is a bug and will be resolved.

Rajan wrote:

It's both an experiment we haven't launched yet (and not sure we'll launch it) and a bug we'll fix to make it look more like what you see on mobile.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility, ChatGPT Atlas Browser, Google Ads Turns 25 & More News

Oct 24, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Confirms Testing AI Generated Snippets But Missing AI Label A Bug

Oct 24, 2025 - 7:51 am
Bing Search

Bing Copilot Answers Animated Response

Oct 24, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profile With Get Google QR Code Button

Oct 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles With Updated Related To Your Search Box

Oct 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Local Hotel Listings With Track Price Changes By Email

Oct 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Bing Copilot Answers Animated Response
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Volatility, ChatGPT Atlas Browser, Google Ads Turns 25 & More News

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.