Google has released the December 2024 spam update one day after the December 2024 core update was completed and just days before the big year-end holiday break. This release likely surprised most of us, but at this point, I guess nothing should surprise us.

Google wrote, "Released the December 2024 spam update, which applies globally and to all languages. The rollout may take up to 1 week to complete."

Google announced this on December 19, 2024 and 12 pm ET and the update should be done in about a week (around Christmas/Hanukkah time).

December 2024 Google Spam Update Quick Facts

Here are the most important things that we know right now in short form:

Name: Google December 2024 Spam Update

Google December 2024 Spam Update Launched: December 19, 2024 at about 12:00 pm ET

December 19, 2024 at about 12:00 pm ET Rollout: Will take about a week to fully rollout.

Will take about a week to fully rollout. Targets: Sites violating some of the Google search spam policies.

Sites violating some of the Google search spam policies. Does Not Target: This update does not target link spam, it does not target the site reputation abuse policy and some other policies.

This update does not target link spam, it does not target the site reputation abuse policy and some other policies. Penalty: It penalizes some of spam techniques that are against Google's spam policies.

It penalizes some of spam techniques that are against Google's spam policies. Global: This is a global update impacting all regions and languages.

This is a global update impacting all regions and languages. Impact: Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update.

Google would not tell me what percentage of queries or searches were impacted by this update. Recover: If you were hit by this, Google said you should review its spam policies to ensure they are complying with those.

If you were hit by this, Google said you should review its spam policies to ensure they are complying with those. Refreshes: Google will do periodic refreshes to the spam update. It can take many months to recover, Google said.

What Google Said

Google said this is a global update that applies to all languages. Google wrote, "Released the December 2024 spam update, which applies globally and to all languages. The rollout may take up to 1 week to complete."

Google linked to its spam updates page which was updated on October 31, 2024 to read:

While Google's automated systems to detect search spam are constantly operating, we occasionally make notable improvements to how they work. When we do, we refer to this as a spam update and share when they happen on our list of Google Search ranking updates. For example, SpamBrain is our AI-based spam-prevention system. From time-to-time, we improve that system to make it better at spotting spam and to help ensure it catches new types of spam. Sites that see a change after a spam update should review our spam policies to ensure they are complying with those. Sites that violate our policies may rank lower in results or not appear in results at all. Making changes may help a site improve if our automated systems learn over a period of months that the site complies with our spam policies. In the case of a link spam update (an update that specifically deals with link spam), making changes might not generate an improvement. This is because when our systems remove the effects spammy links may have, any ranking benefit the links may have previously generated for your site is lost. Any potential ranking benefits generated by those links cannot be regained.

Video on December 2024 Spam Update Completing

I've been working on my YouTube skills, so here is a quick video I did on this spam update (I misspoke in the video and said December 20th, not 19th):

Previous Google Spam Updates

Here are the documented previous spam updates:

Tracking Tools On December 2024 Spam Update

With the December 2024 core update just finishing, it might be a tad hard to distinguish between the tail end of that core update and the start of the December spam update. But here is what we are seeing from these tools:

SEO Chatter On December 2024 Spam Update

Most of the chatter is around, how can Google do this so close to the holidays and right after the core update finished. But Google did tell us to expect more updates, more often - I guess.

Here is some of the chatter from here, WebmasterWorld and social:

Yesterday was a sad day. One of our websites that used to get 5000-6000 visits a day was reduced to just 2300 visits. Less than half. It's unbelievable. Most of our partners are complaining about Google's unfairness. I don't know anyone who is doing well during this time.

Oh my goodness.... brace yourselves for impact AGAIN. Spam updates are the worst. Oh you used the keyword 1 too many times. So now you have to change every page on your site, but do not use AI.

Just in time for the holidays, where even your SEO strategies get coal if they’ve been naughty.

Lets hope this one targets actual spam.

Listen up... I'm sure there's bandwidth to fit an HCU in tandem and go out to the New Year on a bang!

Google’s ‘Have you been naughty this year?’ update is here.

Friend: What you got for Christmas? Me: spam update

Are you going to take a break for the holidays or are you going to continue working? Just asking...

Lets hope this one targets actual spam.

it's thursday. get ready for more shuffling.

Lol , We sailed through Dec core update somewhow but spam update looks bad for us :)

Glad to see the December 2024 Spam Update is working... or not. Oof, some of these are dangerous as well. I'll be tracking these over the update... Eager to see if they drop or keep surging. pic.twitter.com/pBTih1FVAX — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) December 20, 2024

