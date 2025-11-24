Microsoft sent emails to some advertising announcing the retirement of the Microsoft Advertising mobile app. The app will stop working as of January 2026 and will be removed from the app store this month.

The email says, "In November 2025, the app will be removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play. However, if you already have the app installed, you may continue to use it and receive security updates until it retires in January 2026."

It goes on to say, "As of January 2026, you'll no longer be able to use the Microsoft Advertising mobile app. While all of your existing campaigns will remain available in Microsoft Advertising, you'll no longer be able to create or manage campaigns in the app."

Instead, you should use the Microsoft Advertising web user interface or other tools to manage your campaigns.

This email was received by Ive Predovan and reported on at PPC News Feed, it was also posted by Timin Roy on X - here is a copy of that email:

