Microsoft Advertising Mobile App To Be Retired

Nov 24, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Ads

Microsoft Logo Phone

Microsoft sent emails to some advertising announcing the retirement of the Microsoft Advertising mobile app. The app will stop working as of January 2026 and will be removed from the app store this month.

The email says, "In November 2025, the app will be removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play. However, if you already have the app installed, you may continue to use it and receive security updates until it retires in January 2026."

It goes on to say, "As of January 2026, you'll no longer be able to use the Microsoft Advertising mobile app. While all of your existing campaigns will remain available in Microsoft Advertising, you'll no longer be able to create or manage campaigns in the app."

Instead, you should use the Microsoft Advertising web user interface or other tools to manage your campaigns.

This email was received by Ive Predovan and reported on at PPC News Feed, it was also posted by Timin Roy on X - here is a copy of that email:

Microsoft Advertising App Retiring Email

The features of the Microsoft Advertising app included:

  • Monitor your favorite campaigns and get performance data on the go
  • Quickly make changes to update your status, budgets and bids
  • Get notified to know when your automatic rules have ran or credit cards are about to expire
  • Visualize how your account or ads are performing and compare metrics side by side
  • Get in touch with Microsoft Ads support whenever you need help

    • Here are some screenshots:

    Microsoft Advertising Mobile App

    Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Business Profile Admin Panel Not Showing Up For Some

Nov 24, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising Mobile App To Be Retired

Nov 24, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Post Launched Scheduling & Multi-Location Publishing

Nov 24, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 21, 2025

Nov 21, 2025 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google AI Mode With Gemini 3, GEO Rush, Search Console Annotations & Brand Filters, Google Ads & Reviews

Nov 21, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Nano Banana Pro On Google Search & Google Ads

Nov 21, 2025 - 7:51 am
 
Previous Story: Google Post Launched Scheduling & Multi-Location Publishing
Next Story: Google Business Profile Admin Panel Not Showing Up For Some

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.