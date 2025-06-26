Over the past two days it has felt like there was some sort of ranking adjustment made in the Google Search organic results. Yea, I know, organic search doesn't send clicks anymore, but they are still ranked and it seems like there was some sort of larger shuffle in those rankings.

While we haven't had a confirmed Google search ranking update since the March 2025 core update, we have had tons of unconfirmed updates and maybe we are having one now.

Some of the tools are showing a lift in volatility, and for some reason Semrush misreported yesterday (maybe a bug), but there is enough chatter in the SEO industry for me to report on this.

As a reminder, the last time we reported on an update was June 18th and then June 9th and then June 4th, May 29th, May 21st, May 16th, then May 12 and 13, May 8th (I didn't cover May 1st, I probably should have) but then it was a couple of weeks, not since April 25th and then before that, 22nd and 23rd volatility and then around April 16th and then before that around April 9th. We have yet to have second official update in 2025, we had the March 2025 core update but no other official update in 2025 - yet. I guess Google fibbed about more core updates, more often?

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Mozcast:

Sistrix:

Semrush (missed two days):

Cognitive SEO:

SimilarWeb:

Accuranker:

Mangools:

Wincher:

Data For SEO:

SERPstat:

Algoroo:

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the SEO chatter from WebmasterWorld and comments on this site:

Something is going on again. Not sure if it already started yesterday (June 24th) or today (June 25th)

Same awful traffic today

Today traffic very low. I see tech, news websites is rising.

Has the USA been blown up today? Seen 0/1 USA visitors today so far in analytics every time I check, normally 80/90 per 30 mins! Funny I got all pages to display fireworks in lighthouse last week and CWV 100% on webmaster tools, (all I needed to do was remove adsense) but I seem to have been penalised since massively.

I don't know what's happened but Economic Times has been scraping all our articles for about 2-3 years now. Earlier this year, we lost our top spots to them.

I believe there would have been more chatter if Semrush didn't have a hiccup.

What are you all seeing over the past two days?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.