Google Search Ranking Volatility Heating Up April 16th

Google Volatility

It's been about a week and what would be do without reporting on yet more Google Search ranking volatility... I am seeing signs of a Google Search ranking update and volatility over the past 24 hours, maybe kicking in April 15th through April 16th, today.

There is both a spike in chatter within the various SEO communities and also many of the tools are showing volatility over the past day or so.

Google Tracking Tools

Let's start by looking at what the tools are showing - notice many spiking in the past day or so:

Semrush:

Semrush

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

Mozcast:

Mozcast

Cognitive SEO:

Cognitiveseo

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Wincher:

Wincher

Algoroo:

Algoroo

Mangools:

Mangools

Sistrix:

Sistrix

Data For SEO:

Dataforseo

SERPstat:

Serpstat

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

Wireboard

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the chatter from WebmasterWorld, Black Hat World and here:

Two week was good, now down 70 percent. Wtf????

It is getting worse day by day. Update (or new update) is still runing. Whatever this update is for but it is in favour of non SEO websites, low to no descriptions, outdated Design, full of HTML Errors, Sites that i, as a user, would never consider as High Quality Sites.

Yes, I'm seeing significantly lowered traffic and it's getting worse each day.

It seems my site was hit only now with whatever it was that G cooked up in their kitchen in the beginning of March when many people reported losses.

My site got hit by something last weekend. The good thing is, I don’t have much to lose anymore, so I’m not stressing about it.

Is there any update? I check like some keywords, and there's only like 1 page and 6 domain, usually there's like 10 pages in those keyword

If you're noticing unusual behavior in search results, such as fewer pages or domains appearing for certain keywords, it could be due to these ongoing adjustments.

I really can't keep up anymore. First heavy traffic, then suddenly stop and nothing works anymore. Then heavy traffic again, only to come to a complete standstill the next day.

What are you all noticing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World.

 

